At

Gets the element from the specified array position.

float At(

int pos

) const

Parameters

pos

[in] Position of the desired element in the array.

Return Value

The value of the element - success, FLT_MAX - there was an attempt to get an element from a non-existing position (the last error code is ERR_OUT_OF_RANGE).

Note

Of course, FLT_MAX may be a valid value of an array element. Therefore, always check the last error code after receiving such a value.

Example: