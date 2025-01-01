DocumentationSections
Pressed (Get method)

Gets the state ("Pressed" property) of the control.

bool  Pressed()  const

Return Value

"Pressed" property of the control.

Pressed (Set method)

Sets the state ("Pressed" property) of the control.

bool  Pressed(
   const bool  pressed      // state
   )

Parameters

pressed

[in]  New control state.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.