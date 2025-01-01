- Create
- Pressed
- Locking
- OnSetText
- OnSetColor
- OnSetColorBackground
- OnSetColorBorder
- OnSetFont
- OnSetFontSize
- OnCreate
- OnShow
- OnHide
- OnMove
- OnResize
- OnMouseDown
- OnMouseUp
Pressed (Get method)
Gets the state ("Pressed" property) of the control.
|
bool Pressed() const
Return Value
"Pressed" property of the control.
Pressed (Set method)
Sets the state ("Pressed" property) of the control.
|
bool Pressed(
Parameters
pressed
[in] New control state.
Return Value
true - successful, otherwise - false.