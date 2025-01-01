Locking (Get method)

Gets the "Locking" property of the control.

bool Locking() const

Return Value

The value of "Locking" property.

Locking (Set method)

Sets the value of "Locking" property of the control.

void Locking(

const bool locking

)

Parameters

locking

[in] New value of "Locking" property of the control.

Return Value

None.