- Create
- Pressed
- Locking
- OnSetText
- OnSetColor
- OnSetColorBackground
- OnSetColorBorder
- OnSetFont
- OnSetFontSize
- OnCreate
- OnShow
- OnHide
- OnMove
- OnResize
- OnMouseDown
- OnMouseUp
Locking (Get method)
Gets the "Locking" property of the control.
bool Locking() const
Return Value
The value of "Locking" property.
Locking (Set method)
Sets the value of "Locking" property of the control.
void Locking(
Parameters
locking
[in] New value of "Locking" property of the control.
Return Value
None.