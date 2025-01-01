- FactorizationQR
Computes the RQ factorization of a general m-by-n matrix: A = R * Q. LAPACK function GERQF.
Computing for type matrix<double>
|
bool matrix::FactorizationRQ(
Computing for type matrix<float>
|
bool matrix::FactorizationRQ(
Computing for type matrix<complex>
|
bool matrix::FactorizationRQ(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
|
bool matrix::FactorizationRQ(
Parameters
reduced
[in] Calculation mode. If reduced is true then matrices R, Q calculated with reduced dimensions (M, K), (K, N). If reduced is false it means complete calculation of matrices L, Q with dimensions (M,N), (N,N).
R
[out] Upper triangular matrix R.
Q
[out] Orthogonal or unitary matrix Q.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
If reduced is true
If m <= n, matrix R is of m-by-m sizes, matrix Q is of m-by-n sizes.
If m > n, matrix R is of m-by-n sizes, matrix Q is of n-by-n sizes.
If reduced is false, matrix R is of m-by-n sizes, matrix Q is of n-by-n sizes.