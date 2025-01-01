FactorizationLDL

Computes the factorization of a real symmetric or complex Hermitian matrix A using the Bunch-Kaufman diagonal pivoting method. The form of the factorization is:

A = L * D * L**T in case of lower triangular or symmetric matrix A

or

A = U * D * U**T in case of upper triangular matrix A

where L is lower triangular with unit diagonal elements, U is upper triangular with unit diagonal elements. D is a symmetric block-diagonal matrix with 1-by-1 and 2-by-2 diagonal blocks. LAPACK functions SYTRF, HETRF.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::FactorizationLDL(

matrix& L,

matrix& D

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrix::FactorizationLDL(

matrixf& L,

matrixf& D

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrix::FactorizationLDL(

matrixc& L,

matrixc& D

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrix::FactorizationLDL(

matrixcf& L,

matrixcf& D

);

Parameters

L

[out] Lower or upper triangular matrix with unit diagonal elements.

D

[out] Symmetric block-diagonal matrix D.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

The input can be a symmetric (Hermitian), upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be symmetric (Hermitian conjugated).

As a result of the computations, the lower-triangular matrix L (or the upper-triangular matrix U) may become permuted.