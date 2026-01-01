- MatrixInfo
- IsSymmetric
- IsHermitian
- IsUpperTriangular
- IsLowerTriangular
- IsUpperTrapezoidal
- IsLowerTrapezoidal
- IsUpperHessenberg
- IsLowerHessenberg
- IsTridiagonal
- IsUpperBidiagonal
- IsLowerBidiagonal
- IsDiagonal
- IsScalar
MatrixInfo
The method analyzes the matrix contents, determines its structural type (symmetric, Hermitian, triangular, banded, and so on), and fills the MqlMatrixInfo structure.
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bool matrix::MatrixInfo(
Parameters
info
[out] An object of the MqlMatrixInfo type where matrix information is placed.
Return Value
Returns true if the matrix is initialized and has a nonzero size. Otherwise, false is returned.
Note
The MqlMatrixInfo structure object contains more information than individual matrix classification methods can provide (IsSymmetric, IsHermitian, IsUpperTriangular, and so on).
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struct MqlMatrixInfo
Information from the MqlMatrixInfo structure is used when writing a matrix to a file and when reading a matrix from a file. The data_size value is calculated depending on the recognized matrix class and contains the number of bytes required to store the matrix. For example, a general matrix (GE) occupies m * n * sizeof(type) bytes. A general band matrix (GB) occupies (kl+ku+1) * n * sizeof(type) bytes. A symmetric n x n matrix (SY) occupies n * (n+1)/2 * sizeof(type) bytes.
An enumeration containing the type of the recognized matrix.
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ID
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Description
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BLASTYPE_GE
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'GE': general matrix
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BLASTYPE_BD
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'BD': bidiagonal matrix
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BLASTYPE_DI
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'DI': diagonal matrix
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BLASTYPE_GB
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'GB': general band matrix
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BLASTYPE_GT
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'GT': general tridiagonal matrix
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BLASTYPE_HB
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'HB': Hermitian band matrix
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BLASTYPE_HE
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'HE': Hermitian matrix
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BLASTYPE_HT
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'HT': Hermitian tridiagonal matrix
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BLASTYPE_HS
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'HS': Hessenberg matrix
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BLASTYPE_SB
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'SB': symmetric band matrix
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BLASTYPE_ST
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'ST': symmetric tridiagonal matrix
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BLASTYPE_SY
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'SY': symmetric matrix
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BLASTYPE_TB
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'TB': triangular band matrix
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BLASTYPE_TR
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'TR': triangular matrix
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BLASTYPE_TZ
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'TZ': trapezoidal matrix
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BLASTYPE_VE
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BLASTYPE_CO
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'CO': sparse COO - used when writing and reading a matrix or vector if storing it as sparse is more efficient than storing it as 'GE' or 'VE'
The BLASTYPE_VE and BLASTYPE_CO types are never returned by the MatrixInfo method. The names of the remaining enumeration items correspond to the abbreviations used in LAPACK to denote various matrix classes. The HT type is an exception: Hermitian tridiagonal. HT is not present in standard LAPACK terminology and is introduced by analogy with ST (symmetric tridiagonal) to denote a Hermitian tridiagonal matrix, which also allows the corresponding matrix to be stored compactly.
Flags that refine the recognized matrix type.
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ID
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Value
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Description
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MATRIX_UPPER
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0x0001
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upper part above main diagonal
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MATRIX_LOWER
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0x0002
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lower part below main diagonal
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MATRIX_UNITDIAG
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0x0004
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main diagonal contains ones (1) only
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MATRIX_DIAGSCALAR
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0x0008
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main diagonal contains the same values
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MATRIX_QUASI_TRIANGULAR
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0x0010
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possible quasi-triangular matrix
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MATRIX_TRIANGLE_RIGHT_ALIGNED
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0x0020
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upper triangular part aligned to right bound of wide matrix
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MATRIX_TRIANGLE_BOTTOM_ALIGNED
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0x0040
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lower triangular part aligned to bottom bound of tall matrix
The listed flags (except MATRIX_QUASI_TRIANGULAR) allow matrices to be stored more compactly.
Example
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ulong n=10;