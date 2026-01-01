MatrixInfo

The method analyzes the matrix contents, determines its structural type (symmetric, Hermitian, triangular, banded, and so on), and fills the MqlMatrixInfo structure.

bool matrix::MatrixInfo(

MqlMatrixInfo& info

);

Parameters

info

[out] An object of the MqlMatrixInfo type where matrix information is placed.

Return Value

Returns true if the matrix is initialized and has a nonzero size. Otherwise, false is returned.

Note

The MqlMatrixInfo structure object contains more information than individual matrix classification methods can provide (IsSymmetric, IsHermitian, IsUpperTriangular, and so on).

MqlMatrixInfo Structure

struct MqlMatrixInfo

{

ushort version,

char signature[2],

ENUM_BLAS_TYPE matrix_class,

ENUM_DATATYPE data_type,

uint flags,

ulong rows,

ulong cols,

ulong nnz,

long lower_bandwidth,

long upper_bandwidth,

ulong data_size,

};

Information from the MqlMatrixInfo structure is used when writing a matrix to a file and when reading a matrix from a file. The data_size value is calculated depending on the recognized matrix class and contains the number of bytes required to store the matrix. For example, a general matrix (GE) occupies m * n * sizeof(type) bytes. A general band matrix (GB) occupies (kl+ku+1) * n * sizeof(type) bytes. A symmetric n x n matrix (SY) occupies n * (n+1)/2 * sizeof(type) bytes.

ENUM_BLAS_TYPE

An enumeration containing the type of the recognized matrix.

ID Description BLASTYPE_GE 'GE': general matrix BLASTYPE_BD 'BD': bidiagonal matrix BLASTYPE_DI 'DI': diagonal matrix BLASTYPE_GB 'GB': general band matrix BLASTYPE_GT 'GT': general tridiagonal matrix BLASTYPE_HB 'HB': Hermitian band matrix BLASTYPE_HE 'HE': Hermitian matrix BLASTYPE_HT 'HT': Hermitian tridiagonal matrix BLASTYPE_HS 'HS': Hessenberg matrix BLASTYPE_SB 'SB': symmetric band matrix BLASTYPE_ST 'ST': symmetric tridiagonal matrix BLASTYPE_SY 'SY': symmetric matrix BLASTYPE_TB 'TB': triangular band matrix BLASTYPE_TR 'TR': triangular matrix BLASTYPE_TZ 'TZ': trapezoidal matrix BLASTYPE_VE 'VE': vector - used when writing and reading a vector BLASTYPE_CO 'CO': sparse COO - used when writing and reading a matrix or vector if storing it as sparse is more efficient than storing it as 'GE' or 'VE'

The BLASTYPE_VE and BLASTYPE_CO types are never returned by the MatrixInfo method. The names of the remaining enumeration items correspond to the abbreviations used in LAPACK to denote various matrix classes. The HT type is an exception: Hermitian tridiagonal. HT is not present in standard LAPACK terminology and is introduced by analogy with ST (symmetric tridiagonal) to denote a Hermitian tridiagonal matrix, which also allows the corresponding matrix to be stored compactly.

MqlMatrixInfo::flags

Flags that refine the recognized matrix type.

ID Value Description MATRIX_UPPER 0x0001 upper part above main diagonal MATRIX_LOWER 0x0002 lower part below main diagonal MATRIX_UNITDIAG 0x0004 main diagonal contains ones (1) only MATRIX_DIAGSCALAR 0x0008 main diagonal contains the same values MATRIX_QUASI_TRIANGULAR 0x0010 possible quasi-triangular matrix MATRIX_TRIANGLE_RIGHT_ALIGNED 0x0020 upper triangular part aligned to right bound of wide matrix MATRIX_TRIANGLE_BOTTOM_ALIGNED 0x0040 lower triangular part aligned to bottom bound of tall matrix

The listed flags (except MATRIX_QUASI_TRIANGULAR) allow matrices to be stored more compactly.

Example