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MQL5 ReferenceMatrix and Vector MethodsMatrix ClassificationMatrixInfo 

MatrixInfo

The method analyzes the matrix contents, determines its structural type (symmetric, Hermitian, triangular, banded, and so on), and fills the MqlMatrixInfo structure.

bool matrix::MatrixInfo(
  MqlMatrixInfo&  info      // matrix info
   );

Parameters

info

[out]  An object of the MqlMatrixInfo type where matrix information is placed.

Return Value

Returns true if the matrix is initialized and has a nonzero size. Otherwise, false is returned.

Note

The MqlMatrixInfo structure object contains more information than individual matrix classification methods can provide (IsSymmetric, IsHermitian, IsUpperTriangular, and so on).

MqlMatrixInfo Structure

struct MqlMatrixInfo
  {
    ushort            version,          // 5950
   char              signature[2],     // "GE", "SY", "HE", "TR", ...
   ENUM_BLAS_TYPE    matrix_class,     // BLASTYPE_GE, BLASTYPE_SY, BLASTYPE_HE etc must match signature
   ENUM_DATATYPE     data_type,        // TYPE_MATRIXD, TYPE_MATRIXF, TYPE_MATRIXCD, TYPE_MATRIXCF
    uint              flags,            // MATRIX_UPPER, MATRIX_LOWER, MATRIX_UNITDIAG, ...
    ulong             rows,             // rows of matrix
    ulong             cols,             // cols of matrix
    ulong             nnz,              // number of non-zeros
    long              lower_bandwidth,  // kl: number of potentially non-zero subdiagonals
    long              upper_bandwidth,  // ku: number of potentially non-zero superdiagonals
    ulong             data_size,        // size of following payload in bytes
  };

Information from the MqlMatrixInfo structure is used when writing a matrix to a file and when reading a matrix from a file. The data_size value is calculated depending on the recognized matrix class and contains the number of bytes required to store the matrix. For example, a general matrix (GE) occupies m * n * sizeof(type) bytes. A general band matrix (GB) occupies (kl+ku+1) * n * sizeof(type) bytes. A symmetric n x n matrix (SY) occupies n * (n+1)/2 * sizeof(type) bytes.

ENUM_BLAS_TYPE

An enumeration containing the type of the recognized matrix.

ID

Description

BLASTYPE_GE

'GE': general matrix

BLASTYPE_BD      

'BD': bidiagonal matrix

BLASTYPE_DI

'DI': diagonal matrix

BLASTYPE_GB

'GB': general band matrix

BLASTYPE_GT

'GT': general tridiagonal matrix

BLASTYPE_HB

'HB': Hermitian band matrix

BLASTYPE_HE

'HE': Hermitian matrix

BLASTYPE_HT

'HT': Hermitian tridiagonal matrix

BLASTYPE_HS

'HS': Hessenberg matrix

BLASTYPE_SB

'SB': symmetric band matrix

BLASTYPE_ST

'ST': symmetric tridiagonal matrix

BLASTYPE_SY

'SY': symmetric matrix

BLASTYPE_TB

'TB': triangular band matrix

BLASTYPE_TR

'TR': triangular matrix

BLASTYPE_TZ

'TZ': trapezoidal matrix

BLASTYPE_VE

'VE': vector - used when writing and reading a vector

BLASTYPE_CO

'CO': sparse COO - used when writing and reading a matrix or vector if storing it as sparse is more efficient than storing it as 'GE' or 'VE'

The BLASTYPE_VE and BLASTYPE_CO types are never returned by the MatrixInfo method. The names of the remaining enumeration items correspond to the abbreviations used in LAPACK to denote various matrix classes. The HT type is an exception: Hermitian tridiagonal. HT is not present in standard LAPACK terminology and is introduced by analogy with ST (symmetric tridiagonal) to denote a Hermitian tridiagonal matrix, which also allows the corresponding matrix to be stored compactly.

MqlMatrixInfo::flags

Flags that refine the recognized matrix type.

ID

Value

Description

MATRIX_UPPER

0x0001

upper part above main diagonal

MATRIX_LOWER      

0x0002

lower part below main diagonal

MATRIX_UNITDIAG

0x0004

main diagonal contains ones (1) only

MATRIX_DIAGSCALAR

0x0008

main diagonal contains the same values

MATRIX_QUASI_TRIANGULAR

0x0010

possible quasi-triangular matrix

MATRIX_TRIANGLE_RIGHT_ALIGNED

0x0020

upper triangular part aligned to right bound of wide matrix

MATRIX_TRIANGLE_BOTTOM_ALIGNED

0x0040

lower triangular part aligned to bottom bound of tall matrix

The listed flags (except MATRIX_QUASI_TRIANGULAR) allow matrices to be stored more compactly.

 

Example

   ulong   n=10;
   matrix  matrix_a=matrix::Random(n,n);
   vectorc vector_ev;
   matrix  matrix_t,matrix_z;
   MqlMatrixInfo info;
   
   matrix_a.EigenSolverSchur(EIGSCHUR_V,vector_ev,matrix_t,matrix_z);
   matrix_t.MatrixInfo(info);
   PrintFormat("%d, %c%c, %s, %s, 0x%04x, rows=%I64u, cols=%I64u, nnz=%I64u, lower_bandwidth=%I64d, upper_bandwidth=%I64d, data_size=%I64u",
               info.version,info.signature[0],info.signature[1],EnumToString(info.matrix_class),EnumToString(info.data_type),
               info.flags,info.rows,info.cols,info.nnz,info.lower_bandwidth,info.upper_bandwidth,info.data_size);
   string flags="";
   if((info.flags&MATRIX_UPPER)==MATRIX_UPPER)
      flags+="  MATRIX_UPPER";
   if((info.flags&MATRIX_LOWER)==MATRIX_LOWER)
      flags+="  MATRIX_LOWER";
   if((info.flags&MATRIX_UNITDIAG)==MATRIX_UNITDIAG)
      flags+="  MATRIX_UNITDIAG";
   if((info.flags&MATRIX_DIAGSCALAR)==MATRIX_DIAGSCALAR)
      flags+="  MATRIX_DIAGSCALAR";
   if((info.flags&MATRIX_QUASI_TRIANGULAR)==MATRIX_QUASI_TRIANGULAR)
      flags+="  MATRIX_QUASI_TRIANGULAR";
   if((info.flags&MATRIX_TRIANGLE_RIGHT_ALIGNED)==MATRIX_TRIANGLE_RIGHT_ALIGNED)
      flags+="  MATRIX_TRIANGLE_RIGHT_ALIGNED";
   if((info.flags&MATRIX_TRIANGLE_BOTTOM_ALIGNED)==MATRIX_TRIANGLE_BOTTOM_ALIGNED)
      flags+="  MATRIX_TRIANGLE_BOTTOM_ALIGNED";
   Print("info.flags :",flags);
 
 
   /*
   5950HSBLASTYPE_HSTYPE_MATRIX0x0011rows=10cols=10nnz=57lower_bandwidth=1upper_bandwidth=-1data_size=512
   info.flags :  MATRIX_UPPER  MATRIX_QUASI_TRIANGULAR
   */