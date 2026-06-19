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Simple EMA Cross EA with SL/TP and Magic Number - expert for MetaTrader 5

Edgar Alexis Benitez
Edgar Alexis Benitez

Edgar Alexis Benitez

  • MQL5 Expert Advisor & Indicator Developer | Risk-Managed Trading Systems at  Freelance
  • Argentina
  • 1085
5 (3)
MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) Expert Advisor & Indicator Developer
I'm both a trader and a developer — and that's the difference. I don't just write code; I understand how a strategy works, what proper risk management looks like, and what you actually need when you trade.
1 code
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BACTESTThis Expert Advisor implements a classic moving average crossover strategy. It opens a buy position when the fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA, and a sell position when the fast EMA crosses below the slow EMA. Signals are evaluated on each new candle close to avoid duplicate trades within the same bar.

Input parameters:

  • Fast EMA period (default: 9)
  • Slow EMA period (default: 21)
  • Stop Loss in points (default: 300, set to 0 to disable)
  • Take Profit in points (default: 600, set to 0 to disable)
  • Fixed lot size (default: 0.10)
  • Magic Number (unique identifier for trades opened by this EA)
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