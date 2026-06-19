Asian Range Breakout day-trading EA. Multi-symbol, M15/M30/H1. Places pending stop orders during the London session outside the pre-London Asian range, using PSAR + MACD + Stochastic signals, with automatic London/NY DST handling, structural stops, trailing and break-even.

The indicator identifies areas of imbalance (Fair Value Gaps) on the chart and signals them with an arrow when the price returns to them. It is suitable for Gold, Forex and any liquid instruments on timeframes ranging from M5 to H4.