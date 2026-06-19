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Simple EMA Cross EA with SL/TP and Magic Number - expert for MetaTrader 5
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This Expert Advisor implements a classic moving average crossover strategy. It opens a buy position when the fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA, and a sell position when the fast EMA crosses below the slow EMA. Signals are evaluated on each new candle close to avoid duplicate trades within the same bar.
Input parameters:
- Fast EMA period (default: 9)
- Slow EMA period (default: 21)
- Stop Loss in points (default: 300, set to 0 to disable)
- Take Profit in points (default: 600, set to 0 to disable)
- Fixed lot size (default: 0.10)
- Magic Number (unique identifier for trades opened by this EA)
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