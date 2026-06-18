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V1N1 LONNY MT5 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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V1N1 LONNY is a multi-symbol Asian Range Breakout day-trading Expert Advisor.
How it works
- During the London session, the EA looks for breakout setups and places pending stop orders (BuyStop / SellStop).
- Entries are anchored on the most recent Parabolic SAR swing plus a small buffer (a fraction of ATR). The pre-London Asian range (measured in real H1 bars) acts as a no-trade zone: BuyStops are only allowed above the Asian high and SellStops only below the Asian low.
- Signals combine three classic tools on the trading timeframe: Parabolic SAR (swing/trend), MACD (direction) and Stochastic (avoiding overbought/oversold entries).
- A size filter ignores Asian ranges that are too tight or too wide relative to the Average Daily Range (ADR).
Risk and trade management
- Structural stop loss placed at the opposite PSAR swing, clamped to a sane min/max fraction of the ADR. Take profit is derived from the stop distance (golden-ratio factor).
- Position management includes a MACD reversal exit, plus trailing stop and break-even.
- All orders and positions are flattened near the New York close or near the symbol's own session close, whichever comes first.
- Daily profit and daily loss limits (percentage based) close everything once reached.
Sessions and timeframes
- Trades M15, M30 and H1 simultaneously (one magic number per timeframe).
- Automatic London and New York Daylight Saving Time handling; the broker GMT offset and DST convention are set via inputs.
Symbols and parameters
- Multi-symbol from a single chart (comma-separated list). Fifteen symbols are pre-configured as an example (US indices, forex majors/crosses, metals and BTCUSD).
- Each symbol carries its own set of parameters (ADR period, period in hours, PSAR step, MACD signal in hours, Asian-range bars). The bundled defaults were optimized with cross-broker robustness checks on three different brokers.
- Important: the default per-symbol values were optimized. Other symbols or timeframes should be re-optimized. You can freely add symbols that perform well on your own broker by editing the per-symbol table.
Main inputs
- Symbol list, server GMT offset and DST convention.
- Risk mode (percentage / fixed lot / fixed amount) and risk size.
- Daily profit and daily loss limits (0 = disabled).
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