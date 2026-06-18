The indicator identifies areas of imbalance (Fair Value Gaps) on the chart and signals them with an arrow when the price returns to them. It is suitable for Gold, Forex and any liquid instruments on timeframes ranging from M5 to H4.

Session Boxes is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 that draws color-coded rectangular boxes on the chart representing the high-low range of the Asia, London, and New York trading sessions. The indicator uses H1 data internally and supports configurable session hours in GMT along with a broker server offset parameter