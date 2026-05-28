Think of IMR as the diagnostic dashboard behind your price-action strategy. It gives you confidence for your you ICT/SMC trading approach.

Why This Matters

Most retail traders fail not because their strategy is wrong, but because they apply the right strategy to the market phase (accumulation, distribution or continuation)

For SMC / ICT Traders: Reading Accumulation & Distribution

Smart Money Concepts and ICT methodologies revolve around the idea that institutional order flow leaves footprints: order blocks, fair value gaps, breaker blocks, and liquidity sweeps. But the missing piece in most SMC/ICT education is timing — knowing when those footprints are likely to resolve.

The Regression Score (RegScore) is that missing piece.

When RegScore hits +100 , it means price has moved upward in a statistically perfect straight line over the lookback period. The regression fit is confident (R² ≥ 0.60). In SMC terms, this is often the tail end of an accumulation phase or a liquidity-engineered rally. The move is "too clean." When a move is too clean on a certain timeframe, it is often the final thrust before a reversal or retracement to a higher-timeframe order block.

When RegScore hits –100, the same logic applies to the downside. Price has sold off in a disciplined, linear fashion. This is often distribution completing its cycle or accumulation kicking in. start looking for ChoCh or

How to use it with your price-action toolkit:

Do not take the +100 or –100 as an entry signal. Take it as a heads-up .

When RegScore hits +100 while Hurst is below 0.45 (mean-reverting regime), you have a statistical warning that the premium array is overextended. Now you look left for a bearish order block or breaker to frame your short.

When RegScore hits –100 with Hurst below 0.45, you hunt for a bullish order block in the discount array.

When Hurst is above 0.55 (trending regime), a +100 RegScore tells you the trend has conviction. Do not fade it. Wait for a pullback to a bullish order block in the premium array to join the move, not fight it.

Component 1: Hurst Exponent

The Hurst Exponent is not a lagging indicator. It is a fractal memory detector that measures whether price returns have long-term persistence or short-term mean reversion.

How it works:

Calculated via the Rescaled Range (R/S) method on log returns (not raw prices), the Hurst Exponent produces a value between 0 and 1.

H > 0.55: The market has positive memory . If price moved up, it is likely to keep moving up. Breakout strategies, order-block continuation trades, and trend-following fair-value-gap entries work here.

H < 0.45: The market has negative memory (mean reversion). If price moved up, it is statistically likely to snap back. This is your reversal hunting ground — ideal for SMC/ICT traders looking to fade engineered liquidity grabs.

H ≈ 0.50: Random walk. No statistical edge. The market is efficient. Your order block might look perfect, but the math says there is no directional bias. Stay flat.

Note that on the panel and on the indicator window these values are as 55, 45 and 50 (Multiplied by 100)

Component 2: ADX

The Average Directional Index (ADX) measures the strength of a trend, not its direction. It is derived from the smoothed expansion of the +DI and –DI lines.

How to read it:

ADX < 20–25: The market is sleeping. There is no trend strength. Even if you see a clean order block, the underlying energy is not there. Avoid entries.

ADX 25–50: Trend strength is building. This is the sweet spot for most price-action setups. Your order blocks and fair value gaps are more likely to resolve because institutional flow is directional.

ADX > 50: The move is climactic. In SMC/ICT terms, this is often the manipulation phase — the final aggressive push to take liquidity before a reversal. When ADX is extreme and RegScore is maxed out, Smart Money is likely transitioning from accumulation/distribution into the next phase.

ADX does not tell you direction. It tells you commitment. Use it to confirm that the order block you are watching is backed by real volume and intent, not just random retail noise.

Component 3: Linear Regression with R²

The regression component fits a straight line to the recent closing prices and returns two things:

Slope: Which way is the line pointing?

R² (Coefficient of Determination): How well do the actual prices hug that line?

RegScore translates this into a directional confidence score:

+100: Strong positive slope with a high-confidence fit (R² ≥ 0.60). Price is moving up in a disciplined, non-choppy manner. A bearish reversal is about to happen

–100: Strong negative slope with a high-confidence fit. Price is moving down in a disciplined manner. A bullish reversal is about to happen

0: No confidence. The price action is too choppy to fit a clean line. The regression is unreliable.

For SMC/ICT traders, this is critical: