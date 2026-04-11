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XANDER Pulse Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Using arrow to open a position and the middle line to exit from the position that is currently open.Easy Range Breakout EA - MT5
This EA implements a range breakout trading strategy. It calculates a price range between start and end times defined by the user, draws a visual rectangle on the chart to mark the high and low of that range, and then monitors price action after the range closes. If the market breaks above the range high, it opens a buy trade; if it breaks below the range low, it opens a sell trade.
A quantitative multi-asset oscillator designed for Statistical Arbitrage (Pairs Trading), it calculates the logarithmic spread between two correlated assets and measures its Z-Score to identify risk-neutral mean-reverting opportunities.Precision Sniper
Precision Sniper is a multi-confluence MT5 indicator inspired by TradingView's top signal tools, grading every buy/sell signal (A+, A, B, C) based on EMA structure, RSI, MACD, ADX, VWAP, and volume alignment, with 8 presets, HTF bias confirmation, auto TP/SL levels, trailing stop, and a built-in backtest dashboard.