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Indicators

XANDER Pulse Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Cristhian Alexander Gaibor Cuasquer
Cristhian Alexander Gaibor Cuasquer

Cristhian Alexander Gaibor Cuasquer

  • Founder & Systems Engineer at  Xander Pro
  • Ecuador
  • 5829
5 (26)
I'm Cristhian — systems engineer and part of the MQL5 community since 2017. For years I built these tools for my own account, not to sell. I'm publishing them now for one reason: I won't release anything I wouldn't trade with my own money.
2 products 6 codes 12 comments
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XANDER Pulse Candles transforms your chart into a momentum-reading machine by coloring 
each candle based on the state of an internal momentum oscillator (RSI-based, period 14 
by default). Instead of watching a separate oscillator window, you read the market 
directly from the candles.

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🎨 ELECTRIC DEPTH COLOR SYSTEM
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🟢 SPRING GREEN — Strong bullish bias
Momentum is above the threshold AND the candle closed bullish.
Full conviction — buyers are in control.

🔵 DEEP SKY BLUE — Weak bullish bias
Momentum is bullish but the candle closed bearish.
Momentum is present but losing energy — possible slowdown ahead.

🔴 ORANGE RED — Strong bearish bias
Momentum is below the threshold AND the candle closed bearish.
Full conviction — sellers are in control.

🟣 ORCHID — Weak bearish bias
Momentum is bearish but the candle closed bullish.
Sellers are losing grip — watch for a potential reversal.

⬛ DIM GRAY — No bias / neutral
Momentum is undecided. Stay out or wait for confirmation.

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⚙️ THREE COLORING MODES
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1. Momentum vs Center Line (default)
   Bias is determined by whether momentum is above or below 50.
   Best for: trend-following entries.

2. Momentum vs Extreme Zones
   Bias activates only when momentum enters overbought or oversold territory.
   Best for: reversal hunting and avoiding overextended entries.

3. Momentum Direction
   Bias is determined by whether momentum is rising or falling tick by tick.
   Best for: early entries and momentum shift detection.

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📌 HOW TO USE
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- Look for consecutive Spring Green candles for bullish continuation setups.
- A Blue candle after a Green sequence warns of momentum fade — tighten your stop.
- Orchid candles inside a downtrend signal short-term pullbacks, not reversals.
- Gray zones are low-probability — avoid entries until color returns.

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