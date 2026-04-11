











XANDER Pulse Candles transforms your chart into a momentum-reading machine by coloring XANDER Pulse Candles transforms your chart into a momentum-reading machine by coloring

each candle based on the state of an internal momentum oscillator (RSI-based, period 14

by default). Instead of watching a separate oscillator window, you read the market

directly from the candles.





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🎨 ELECTRIC DEPTH COLOR SYSTEM

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🟢 SPRING GREEN — Strong bullish bias

Momentum is above the threshold AND the candle closed bullish.

Full conviction — buyers are in control.





🔵 DEEP SKY BLUE — Weak bullish bias

Momentum is bullish but the candle closed bearish.

Momentum is present but losing energy — possible slowdown ahead.





🔴 ORANGE RED — Strong bearish bias

Momentum is below the threshold AND the candle closed bearish.

Full conviction — sellers are in control.





🟣 ORCHID — Weak bearish bias

Momentum is bearish but the candle closed bullish.

Sellers are losing grip — watch for a potential reversal.





⬛ DIM GRAY — No bias / neutral

Momentum is undecided. Stay out or wait for confirmation.





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⚙️ THREE COLORING MODES

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1. Momentum vs Center Line (default)

Bias is determined by whether momentum is above or below 50.

Best for: trend-following entries.





2. Momentum vs Extreme Zones

Bias activates only when momentum enters overbought or oversold territory.

Best for: reversal hunting and avoiding overextended entries.





3. Momentum Direction

Bias is determined by whether momentum is rising or falling tick by tick.

Best for: early entries and momentum shift detection.





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📌 HOW TO USE

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- Look for consecutive Spring Green candles for bullish continuation setups.

- A Blue candle after a Green sequence warns of momentum fade — tighten your stop.

- Orchid candles inside a downtrend signal short-term pullbacks, not reversals.

- Gray zones are low-probability — avoid entries until color returns.





Designed for dark chart themes. Works on any symbol and timeframe.