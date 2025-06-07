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ATR Channels Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator is based on ATR Channel indicator for MT4 which was published by The Collector here https://www.mql5.com/en/code/9287
It is an indicator used to determine the trend, support and resistance level of the market. When volume data is available, it calculates using MFI, if not, it calculates using RSI. Momentum: RSI and MFI Volatility: ATRFalse Breakups
The "False Breakouts.mq5" indicator is a tool for MetaTrader 5 that visually identifies and marks buy and sell points based on false breakouts of support and resistance. It uses buffers to display buy (blue) and sell (red) arrows, as well as lines for support (blue) and resistance (red), and additional arrows for market tops and bottoms. The indicator's main logic consists of detecting tops and bottoms based on the high and low prices of the candles, dynamically updating support and resistance levels. When the price breaks through support or resistance and then returns, the indicator generates buy or sell signals respectively. It is a useful tool for traders who operate strategies based on false breakouts.
TelegramToMT5 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that bridges Telegram and MT5 by displaying messages from your Telegram channels, groups, and private chats directly on your trading charts. Simply create a Telegram bot, add it to your desired channels/groups, and let the EA show all messages as comments on your chart in real-time.Daily Trend
Indicator that displays the day's trend at any chart time. You can customise the colours and position of the text on the screen.