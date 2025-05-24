Cumulative P&L Indicator









OVERVIEW

The Cumulative P&L Indicator displays your account's balance and equity evolution over time as two separate lines on a chart. It provides a visual representation of your trading performance by tracking both realized profits (balance) and unrealized profits (equity) throughout your trading history.





FEATURES

- Balance Line (Green): Shows the cumulative realized P&L from closed positions, including profit, swap, and commission

- Equity Line (Blue): Shows total equity (balance + unrealized P&L from open positions)

- Multi-Symbol Support: Accurately tracks positions across all symbols, not just the chart symbol

- Historical Accuracy: Reconstructs portfolio state at each bar to show accurate historical equity curves

- Swap Tracking: Includes overnight swap charges in calculations

- Currency Conversion: Automatically handles profit calculations for instruments traded in different currencies





HOW IT WORKS

The indicator:

1. Analyzes your complete trading history from account opening

2. Calculates realized P&L at each bar from closed trades

3. Tracks open positions and calculates unrealized P&L based on historical prices

4. Combines both to show your equity curve evolution





INSTALLATION

1. Download the indicator file

2. Place it in your MQL5/Indicators folder

3. Compile in MetaEditor (F7)

4. Attach to any chart





USAGE

Simply attach the indicator to any chart. It will automatically:

- Display in a separate window below your main chart

- Show two lines: Balance (green) and Equity (blue)

- Update in real-time as your positions change





TECHNICAL DETAILS

- Indicator Type: Separate window indicator

- Buffers: 2 (Balance and Equity)

- Timeframe: Works on all timeframes

- Symbols: Tracks all symbols in your account





BENEFITS

- Performance Visualization: See how your account has grown over time

- Risk Assessment: Identify periods of drawdown by comparing equity to balance

- Strategy Validation: Evaluate if your trading strategy is consistently profitable

- Multi-Asset Tracking: Monitor performance across different instruments





NOTES

- The indicator shows cumulative values starting from your first trade

- For best performance on accounts with extensive history, use higher timeframes (H1, D1)

- The equity line includes current swap charges for open positions





VERSION

Current Version: 1.0