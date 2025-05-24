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Indicators

Equity and Balance Indicator - History based - indicator for MetaTrader 5

TheCoder
TheCoder

TheCoder

  • Quant Engineer, Consultant at  Trading Robots and other Algorithms
  • United States
  • 5787
Wrote my first piece of software in 1994,
Graduated in my first Engineering degree in 2002 (Top Ranked University)
MBA in Finances in 2006 (Top Ranked)
MBA in Business Law in 2012 (Top Ranked)
Graduated in my second Engineering degree in 2014
Licensed with FINRA Series 57 in 2019
10 codes 16 comments
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Cumulative P&L Indicator


Cumulative P&L- Showing the values changing dynamically in the portfolio over time.


OVERVIEW

The Cumulative P&L Indicator displays your account's balance and equity evolution over time as two separate lines on a chart. It provides a visual representation of your trading performance by tracking both realized profits (balance) and unrealized profits (equity) throughout your trading history.

FEATURES
- Balance Line (Green): Shows the cumulative realized P&L from closed positions, including profit, swap, and commission
- Equity Line (Blue): Shows total equity (balance + unrealized P&L from open positions)
- Multi-Symbol Support: Accurately tracks positions across all symbols, not just the chart symbol
- Historical Accuracy: Reconstructs portfolio state at each bar to show accurate historical equity curves
- Swap Tracking: Includes overnight swap charges in calculations
- Currency Conversion: Automatically handles profit calculations for instruments traded in different currencies

HOW IT WORKS
The indicator:
1. Analyzes your complete trading history from account opening
2. Calculates realized P&L at each bar from closed trades
3. Tracks open positions and calculates unrealized P&L based on historical prices
4. Combines both to show your equity curve evolution

INSTALLATION
1. Download the indicator file
2. Place it in your MQL5/Indicators folder
3. Compile in MetaEditor (F7)
4. Attach to any chart

USAGE
Simply attach the indicator to any chart. It will automatically:
- Display in a separate window below your main chart
- Show two lines: Balance (green) and Equity (blue)
- Update in real-time as your positions change

TECHNICAL DETAILS
- Indicator Type: Separate window indicator
- Buffers: 2 (Balance and Equity)
- Timeframe: Works on all timeframes
- Symbols: Tracks all symbols in your account

BENEFITS
- Performance Visualization: See how your account has grown over time
- Risk Assessment: Identify periods of drawdown by comparing equity to balance
- Strategy Validation: Evaluate if your trading strategy is consistently profitable
- Multi-Asset Tracking: Monitor performance across different instruments

NOTES
- The indicator shows cumulative values starting from your first trade
- For best performance on accounts with extensive history, use higher timeframes (H1, D1)
- The equity line includes current swap charges for open positions

VERSION
Current Version: 1.0
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