The Cumulative P&L Indicator displays your account's balance and equity evolution over time as two separate lines on a chart. It provides a visual representation of your trading performance by tracking both realized profits (balance) and unrealized profits (equity) throughout your trading history.
FEATURES
- Balance Line (Green): Shows the cumulative realized P&L from closed positions, including profit, swap, and commission
- Equity Line (Blue): Shows total equity (balance + unrealized P&L from open positions)
- Multi-Symbol Support: Accurately tracks positions across all symbols, not just the chart symbol
- Historical Accuracy: Reconstructs portfolio state at each bar to show accurate historical equity curves
- Swap Tracking: Includes overnight swap charges in calculations
- Currency Conversion: Automatically handles profit calculations for instruments traded in different currencies
HOW IT WORKS
The indicator:
1. Analyzes your complete trading history from account opening
2. Calculates realized P&L at each bar from closed trades
3. Tracks open positions and calculates unrealized P&L based on historical prices
4. Combines both to show your equity curve evolution
INSTALLATION
1. Download the indicator file
2. Place it in your MQL5/Indicators folder
3. Compile in MetaEditor (F7)
4. Attach to any chart
USAGE
Simply attach the indicator to any chart. It will automatically:
- Display in a separate window below your main chart
- Show two lines: Balance (green) and Equity (blue)
- Update in real-time as your positions change
TECHNICAL DETAILS
- Indicator Type: Separate window indicator
- Buffers: 2 (Balance and Equity)
- Timeframe: Works on all timeframes
- Symbols: Tracks all symbols in your account
BENEFITS
- Performance Visualization: See how your account has grown over time
- Risk Assessment: Identify periods of drawdown by comparing equity to balance
- Strategy Validation: Evaluate if your trading strategy is consistently profitable
- Multi-Asset Tracking: Monitor performance across different instruments
NOTES
- The indicator shows cumulative values starting from your first trade
- For best performance on accounts with extensive history, use higher timeframes (H1, D1)
- The equity line includes current swap charges for open positions
VERSION
Current Version: 1.0