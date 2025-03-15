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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Supertrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This SuperTrend indicator helps identify market trends based on Average True Range (ATR) volatility. Released under MIT license for free and open-source use.
Core Formula
- Upper Band = Source Price + (Multiplier × ATR)
- Lower Band = Source Price - (Multiplier × ATR)
- In uptrend: SuperTrend = Lower Band (green)
- In downtrend: SuperTrend = Upper Band (red)
Usage
- Green line indicates uptrend (potential buying opportunities)
- Red line indicates downtrend (potential selling opportunities)
- Can be used for trend following strategies or identifying reversals
- Works well as a trailing stop mechanism
Installation
- Copy the file to your MetaTrader 5 indicators folder (typically located at Terminal_Directory\MQL5\Indicators\ )
- Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel
- Drag the indicator onto any chart
Parameters
- ATRPeriod: Period for ATR calculation (default: 22)
- Multiplier: ATR multiplier to adjust sensitivity (default: 3.0)
- SourcePrice: Price type used for calculations
- TakeWicksIntoAccount: Whether to include price wicks in calculations
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