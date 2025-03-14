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Indicators

BarDuration - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Stanislav Korotky
Stanislav Korotky

Stanislav Korotky

4.3 (59)
Trading is just my hobby. I'm working in IT industry. So developement of experts, indicators, and script is not a problem at all to me. Wide range of technologies are used: MQL4, MQL5, system and applied programming, web-services, neural networks and more.
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BarDuration.mq5 (4.53 KB) view
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This indicator displays a subwindow with histogram of custom bars' durations in minutes. It's applicable for renko boxes, PnF, equivolume bars, and other custom charts, where bar durations are variable, as opposed to standard charts based on timeframes.

Please note that MT5 does not support charts with variable timeframes, so the custom representation, such as renko or equivolume, is emulated by standard charts anyway, and usually uses M1 timeframe, because it's the smallest available timeframe and it provides highest possible accuracy of bar alignment on time axis.

Using this indicator on a regular chart makes small sense, because it'll show vertical columns of the same height for all bars.

Inputs

  • Directional - a boolean option to show signed or unsigned histogram; by default, it's false (unsigned) and all values are absolute; if direction is enabled (true) - the values are positive or negative depending from price change on corresponding bar;


Bar Duration indicator on a renko chart


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