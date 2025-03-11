The T3 Indicator is an advanced moving average developed by Tim Tillson that reduces lag while maintaining a smooth curve that filters market noise. Unlike traditional moving averages, the T3 combines multiple exponential moving averages (EMAs) to achieve superior responsiveness to genuine price movement.

Calculation Method

The T3 is calculated using a cascade of six exponential moving averages with a weighting system based on the volume factor. The formula uses specific coefficients to combine these EMAs:

First, six sequential EMAs are calculated where each EMA takes the output of the previous EMA as input The T3 formula then combines these EMAs with coefficients derived from the volume factor: T3 = c1*EMA6 + c2*EMA5 + c3*EMA4 + c4*EMA3 Where: c1 = -factor³

c2 = 3 factor² + 3 factor³

factor³ c3 = -6 factor² - 3 factor - 3*factor³

factor - 3*factor³ c4 = 1 + 3factor + factor³ + 3factor²

Input Parameters

T3_Length : Period length for the EMAs (default: 12)

: Period length for the EMAs (default: 12) T3_Factor : Volume factor that controls the smoothness vs. responsiveness (default: 0.7) Higher values (closer to 1) create smoother lines with more lag Lower values (closer to 0) create more responsive lines with less lag

: Volume factor that controls the smoothness vs. responsiveness (default: 0.7)

Usage

The T3 Indicator can be used for:

Trend identification (direction of the T3 line)

Trading signals (price crossing the T3 line)

Support and resistance levels

Filtering short-term market noise

Installation

Place the file in your MetaTrader 5 indicators folder and attach it to any chart. Adjust the input parameters to suit your trading strategy and timeframe.