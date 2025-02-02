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RSIOMA MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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RSIOMA MetaTrader indicator — this indicator takes two moving averages, calculates their RSI (Relative Strength Index) and then also adds a moving average of the calculated RSI. These two lines now can accurately signal the trend changes. They are shown in the separate window where they change from 0 to 100. The auxiliary histogram is shown for a quick-glance view of the current trend. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5 versions of the MetaTrader platform.
Input parameters
- RSIOMA Period (default = 14) — the period of the RSI and the moving averages that are used to calculate the RSI. Increase it for smoothness, decrease it for signal frequency.
- RSIOMA Mode (default = MODE_EMA) — the mode of the moving averages used for RSI.
- RSIOMA Price (default = PRICE_CLOSE) — the price levels used to calculate moving averages that are used in the RSI.
- MA of RSIOMA Period (default = 21) — the period of the moving average of the RSI.
- MA of RSIOMA Mode (default = MODE_EMA) — the mode of the moving average of the RSI.
- BuyTrigger (default = 20) — a trigger level for the oversold situation.
- SellTrigger (default = 80) — a trigger level for the overbought situation.
- BuyTriggerColor (default = clrMagenta) — an oversold line color.
- SellTriggerColor (default = clrDodgerBlue) — an overbought line color.
- MainTrendLong (default = 50) — if RSIOMA is above this level, then the trend is considered to be bullish.
- MainTrendShort (default = 50) — if RSIOMA is below this level, then the trend is considered to be bearish.
- MainTrendLongColor (default = clrRed) — a bullish trend separator color.
- MainTrendShortColor (default = clrGreen) — a bearish trend separator color.
- MainAlerts (default = false) — if true, an alert will be issued when RSIOMA crosses the overbought level from above or the oversold level from below.
- AuxiliaryAlerts (default = false) — if true, an alert will be issued when the histogram signals an imminent trend reversal.
- EnableNativeAlerts (default = false) — if true, a native MetaTrader popup alert will be used for any of the above two conditions.
- EnableEmailAlerts (default = false) — if true, an email message will be sent on an alert condition. Email should be properly configured in MetaTrader via Tools->Options->Email.
- EnablePushAlerts (default = false) — if true, an email message will be sent on an alert condition. Notifications should be properly configured in MetaTrader via Tools->Options->Notifications.
- TriggerCandle (default = Previous) — the candle to issue alerts on: Previous — the most recently closed candle or Current — the yet unfinished candle.
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