Recent High/Low Alert MetaTrader indicator — displays two bands of maximum and minimum levels across recent N candles. By default, the maximum band is displayed with a blue line; the minimum band is displayed with a yellow line. Additionally, it can invoke a popup alert, send an email alert, or issue a notification alert when the current price (Bid) breaks recent High or Low level. All alerts can be turned off. If you use the email alert feature, do not forget to set the email settings in your MetaTrader platform's options window. Same with push-notifications. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5.

Range Expansion Index (MetaTrader indicator) — is a relative oscillator indicator that measures the pace of the price changes and signals overbought/oversold states if the price demonstrates weakness or strength. It was developed by Tom DeMark and explained in his book The New Science of Technical Analysis. The value of the indicator changes from -100 to +100. The REI is an enhanced oscillator because it tries to remain calm during the range trading and indicates signals only when the significant peaks or bottoms are spotted. You can download this indicator both for MT4 and MT5.