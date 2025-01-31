Pinbar Detector is a MetaTrader indicator that tries to detect Pinbars (also known as "Pin-bar" or "Pin bar") and marks them by placing a "smiling face" symbol below the bullish Pinbars and above the bearish Pinbars. It is a pure price action indicator, which is not using any standard technical indicators in its code. The configuration of Pinbar detection can be done via the indicator's input parameters. Pinbar Detector can issue platform alerts and email alerts on detection. The indicator is available both for MT4 and MT5 versions of the trading platform.

Keltner Channel (MetaTrader indicator) — is a classical technical analysis indicator developed by Chester W. Keltner in 1960. The indicator is somewhat similar to the Bollinger Bands and Envelopes. It uses three plot lines: the middle line is the 10-day simple moving average applied to the typical price ((high + low + close) / 3), the upper and the lower bands are produced by adding and subtracting the moving average of the daily price range (High and Low difference) from the middle line. This way, a volatility-based channel is built. In this version of the indicator you can modify all the parameters of the MA. The indicator is available both for MT4 and MT5 versions of the platform.