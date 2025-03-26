SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Rbb tickmill
Vladimir Smorodintsev

Rbb tickmill

Vladimir Smorodintsev
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
79 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 121%
Tickmill-Live05
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
342
Gewinntrades:
253 (73.97%)
Verlusttrades:
89 (26.02%)
Bester Trade:
95.10 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-16.30 USD
Bruttoprofit:
673.82 USD (68 946 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-331.51 USD (41 982 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
14 (36.88 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
95.10 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading-Aktivität:
67.67%
Max deposit load:
18.90%
Letzter Trade:
6 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
2
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
3.97
Long-Positionen:
161 (47.08%)
Short-Positionen:
181 (52.92%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.03
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.00 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.66 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.72 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
10 (-86.20 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-86.20 USD (10)
Wachstum pro Monat :
2.98%
Jahresprognose:
36.15%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
86.20 USD (21.43%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
21.43% (86.20 USD)
Kapital:
45.49% (215.54 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDCAD 342
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 342
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 27K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +95.10 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -16 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 1
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 10
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +36.88 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -86.20 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Tickmill-Live05" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
BDSwissSC-Real01
0.00 × 1
Mtrading-Live
0.00 × 1
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LIVE
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 12
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 1
MEXAtlantic-Real-2
0.00 × 1
LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.15 × 34
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.15 × 39
PurpleTradingSC-02Demo
0.17 × 6
AirTradeMarket-Live
0.17 × 6
Exness-Real14
0.21 × 61
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.30 × 304
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.31 × 183
noch 350 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Own robot, fully automated, trades exclusively on the AUDCAD instrument (but EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF, BTCUSD, ETHUSD, XAGUSD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD can be added). Trading strategy - building a martingale grid, with weekly optimization based on past historical data (weekly, which becomes part of the overall optimization, I call it continuous optimization), with subsequent selection of the best results among the results obtained in terms of profit/risk ratio.

In general, this does not mean that the grid will always be constructed according to the martingale principle, this is one of the probable outcomes. The construction method can change several times during trading, and the principles of entry and position growth are also subject to change depending on the results of optimizations.

Estimated yield: minimum 50-100% per year

At the start there will be an increased risk, after six months from the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, the ranges are 20% and reach 50%).

Account recommendations:

1. Minimum balance - $100

2. Leverage - 500:1

3. Investment period from 1 month.


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.22 08:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 03:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.19 02:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.07 01:07
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.04 10:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 10:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.27 13:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.19 11:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.18 01:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 10:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 17:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.21 17:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.31 10:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.30 18:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Rbb tickmill
30 USD pro Monat
121%
0
0
USD
242
USD
79
99%
342
73%
68%
2.03
1.00
USD
45%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.