|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|342
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|342
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|27K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Tickmill-Live05" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
BDSwissSC-Real01
|0.00 × 1
|
Mtrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPIG-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real-2
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.15 × 34
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.15 × 39
|
PurpleTradingSC-02Demo
|0.17 × 6
|
AirTradeMarket-Live
|0.17 × 6
|
Exness-Real14
|0.21 × 61
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.30 × 304
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.31 × 183
At the start there will be an increased risk, after six months from the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, the ranges are 20% and reach 50%).
Account recommendations:
1. Minimum balance - $100
2. Leverage - 500:1
3. Investment period from 1 month.
