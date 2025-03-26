- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|325
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|324
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|24K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live05" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
BDSwissSC-Real01
|0.00 × 1
|
Mtrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPIG-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real-2
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.15 × 34
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.15 × 39
|
PurpleTradingSC-02Demo
|0.17 × 6
|
AirTradeMarket-Live
|0.17 × 6
|
Exness-Real14
|0.21 × 61
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.30 × 304
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.31 × 183
At the start there will be an increased risk, after six months from the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, the ranges are 20% and reach 50%).
Account recommendations:
1. Minimum balance - $100
2. Leverage - 500:1
3. Investment period from 1 month.
USD
USD
USD