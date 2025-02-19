Währungen / MFIC
MFIC: MidCap Financial Investment Corporation - Closed End Fund
12.35 USD 0.06 (0.49%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von MFIC hat sich für heute um 0.49% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 12.29 bis zu einem Hoch von 12.35 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die MidCap Financial Investment Corporation - Closed End Fund-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
MFIC News
Tagesspanne
12.29 12.35
Jahresspanne
10.18 14.75
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 12.29
- Eröffnung
- 12.30
- Bid
- 12.35
- Ask
- 12.65
- Tief
- 12.29
- Hoch
- 12.35
- Volumen
- 29
- Tagesänderung
- 0.49%
- Monatsänderung
- -6.30%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -4.19%
- Jahresänderung
- -7.97%
