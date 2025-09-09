Währungen / CCL
CCL: Carnival Corporation
31.44 USD 0.25 (0.80%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CCL hat sich für heute um 0.80% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 31.05 bis zu einem Hoch von 31.59 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Carnival Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
31.05 31.59
Jahresspanne
15.07 32.80
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 31.19
- Eröffnung
- 31.35
- Bid
- 31.44
- Ask
- 31.74
- Tief
- 31.05
- Hoch
- 31.59
- Volumen
- 17.311 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.80%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.44%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 60.41%
- Jahresänderung
- 68.04%
