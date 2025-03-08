Währungen / BMEA
BMEA: Biomea Fusion Inc
2.06 USD 0.02 (0.96%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BMEA hat sich für heute um -0.96% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.03 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.10 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Biomea Fusion Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
BMEA News
Tagesspanne
2.03 2.10
Jahresspanne
1.29 13.07
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 2.08
- Eröffnung
- 2.09
- Bid
- 2.06
- Ask
- 2.36
- Tief
- 2.03
- Hoch
- 2.10
- Volumen
- 349
- Tagesänderung
- -0.96%
- Monatsänderung
- 5.10%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -7.21%
- Jahresänderung
- -79.38%
