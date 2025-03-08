KurseKategorien
Währungen / BMEA
BMEA: Biomea Fusion Inc

2.06 USD 0.02 (0.96%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BMEA hat sich für heute um -0.96% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.03 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.10 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Biomea Fusion Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
2.03 2.10
Jahresspanne
1.29 13.07
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
2.08
Eröffnung
2.09
Bid
2.06
Ask
2.36
Tief
2.03
Hoch
2.10
Volumen
349
Tagesänderung
-0.96%
Monatsänderung
5.10%
6-Monatsänderung
-7.21%
Jahresänderung
-79.38%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K