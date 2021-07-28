Auf Anfangseinstellungen zurücksetzen, wie geht das?
Silkeplass:
Hello, I'm new here. So complete beginner. My problem is that I clicked around quite a bit on the MT4 platform. Now everything is totally misplaced. How can I get the initial settings back without deleting all the indicators that I have bought or downloaded?
Hallo, ich bin neu hier. Also blutiger Anfänger. Mein Problem ist, das ich ziemlich viel auf der MT4 Plattform rumgeklickt habe. Jetzt ist alles total verstellt. Wie kann ich die Anfangseinstellungen zurückbekommen, ohne alle Indikatoren, die ich gekauft oder runtergeladen habe, zu löschen?
Hello, I'm new here. So complete beginner. My problem is that I clicked around quite a bit on the MT4 platform. Now everything is totally misplaced. How can I get the initial settings back without deleting all the indicators that I have bought or downloaded?
Meine Empfehlung. lösch MT4 und installiere gleich MT5. Hier ein verkürzter Vergleich:
Sie verpassen Handelsmöglichkeiten:
- Freie Handelsapplikationen
- Über 8.000 Signale zum Kopieren
- Wirtschaftsnachrichten für die Lage an den Finanzmärkte
Registrierung Einloggen
Sie stimmen der Website-Richtlinie und den Nutzungsbedingungen zu.
Wenn Sie kein Benutzerkonto haben, registrieren Sie sich
Hallo, ich bin neu hier. Also blutiger Anfänger. Mein Problem ist, das ich ziemlich viel auf der MT4 Plattform rumgeklickt habe. Jetzt ist alles total verstellt. Wie kann ich die Anfangseinstellungen zurückbekommen, ohne alle Indikatoren, die ich gekauft oder runtergeladen habe, zu löschen?
Hello, I'm new here. So complete beginner. My problem is that I clicked around quite a bit on the MT4 platform. Now everything is totally misplaced. How can I get the initial settings back without deleting all the indicators that I have bought or downloaded?