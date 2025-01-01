BlasL2SyR
Performs a rank-1 update of a symmetric n-by-n matrix.
AU = alpha * x * x**T + A
BLAS function SYR.
Computing for type matrix<double>
bool matrix::BlasL2SyR(
Computing for type matrix<float>
bool matrixf::BlasL2SyR(
Parameters
alpha
[in] Scalar multiplier alpha.
X
[in] Vector x of size n.
AU
[out] Updated matrix A.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
The input can be a symmetric, upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be symmetric.