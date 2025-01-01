BlasL2SyR

Performs a rank-1 update of a symmetric n-by-n matrix.

AU = alpha * x * x**T + A

BLAS function SYR.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::BlasL2SyR(

double alpha,

vector& X,

matrix& AU

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::BlasL2SyR(

float alpha,

vectorf& X,

matrixf& AU

);

Parameters

alpha

[in] Scalar multiplier alpha.

X

[in] Vector x of size n.

AU

[out] Updated matrix A.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

The input can be a symmetric, upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be symmetric.