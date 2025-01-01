文档部分
MQL5参考矩阵和向量方法OpenBLASBLAS Level 2BlasL2SyR 

Performs a rank-1 update of a symmetric n-by-n matrix.

AU = alpha * x * x**T + A

BLAS function SYR.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool  matrix::BlasL2SyR(
   double          alpha,         // scalar multiplier alpha
   vector&         X,             // vector X
   matrix&         AU             // updated matrix A
   );

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool  matrixf::BlasL2SyR(
   float           alpha,         // scalar multiplier alpha
   vectorf&        X,             // vector X
   matrixf&        AU             // updated matrix A
   );

Parameters

alpha

[in]  Scalar multiplier alpha.

X

[in]  Vector x of size n.

AU

[out]  Updated matrix A.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

The input can be a symmetric, upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be symmetric.