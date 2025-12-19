- 成长
交易:
31
盈利交易:
19 (61.29%)
亏损交易:
12 (38.71%)
最好交易:
4.58 USD
最差交易:
-6.22 USD
毛利:
45.51 USD (2 910 pips)
毛利亏损:
-32.26 USD (1 482 pips)
最大连续赢利:
6 (9.09 USD)
最大连续盈利:
20.32 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.24
交易活动:
0.11%
最大入金加载:
68.14%
最近交易:
19 几小时前
每周交易:
5
平均持有时间:
32 秒
采收率:
1.03
长期交易:
25 (80.65%)
短期交易:
6 (19.35%)
利润因子:
1.41
预期回报:
0.43 USD
平均利润:
2.40 USD
平均损失:
-2.69 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-12.45 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-12.45 USD (4)
每月增长:
33.44%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1.31 USD
最大值:
12.84 USD (43.84%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
29.52% (12.78 USD)
净值:
12.28% (3.74 USD)
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|31
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD+
|13
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD+
|1.4K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +4.58 USD
最差交易: -6 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +9.09 USD
最大连续亏损: -12.45 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageInternational-Live 7 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
I always use pending orders, so you won't experience delays/slippage, as long as your broker supports no requote transactions. However, to guarantee the best results, it is better that you open an account with the same broker as me. Click here to open an account.
I also always use a stop loss which will limit your trading risk. Always use the same equity ratio as mine or smaller.
