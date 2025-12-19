SignalsSections
Evriza Marantika

Make You Rich

Evriza Marantika
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 68%
VantageInternational-Live 7
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
31
Profit Trades:
19 (61.29%)
Loss Trades:
12 (38.71%)
Best trade:
4.58 USD
Worst trade:
-6.22 USD
Gross Profit:
45.51 USD (2 910 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32.26 USD (1 482 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (9.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20.32 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
0.11%
Max deposit load:
68.14%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
32 seconds
Recovery Factor:
1.03
Long Trades:
25 (80.65%)
Short Trades:
6 (19.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.41
Expected Payoff:
0.43 USD
Average Profit:
2.40 USD
Average Loss:
-2.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-12.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12.45 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
33.44%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.31 USD
Maximal:
12.84 USD (43.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.52% (12.78 USD)
By Equity:
12.28% (3.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 13
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 1.4K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.58 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

I always use pending orders, so you won't experience delays/slippage, as long as your broker supports no requote transactions. However, to guarantee the best results, it is better that you open an account with the same broker as me. Click here to open an account.

I also always use a stop loss which will limit your trading risk. Always use the same equity ratio as mine or smaller.
2026.01.19 00:34
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.19 00:34
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.18 23:34
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.13 22:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.13 15:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.07 08:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.05 02:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.31 07:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.30 08:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 14:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.26 05:05
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.26 02:02
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.26 02:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 02:26
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 02:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 10:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 6 days. This comprises 8.45% of days out of the 71 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 10:23
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.19 10:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
