Tarek Oubrahim Lahmidi

AlgoTrader

Tarek Oubrahim Lahmidi
可靠性
50
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 51%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
890
盈利交易:
468 (52.58%)
亏损交易:
422 (47.42%)
最好交易:
6 892.72 USD
最差交易:
-2 042.75 USD
毛利:
235 681.93 USD (332 505 pips)
毛利亏损:
-184 421.25 USD (283 496 pips)
最大连续赢利:
11 (5 140.08 USD)
最大连续盈利:
9 629.78 USD (6)
夏普比率:
0.08
交易活动:
70.97%
最大入金加载:
59.68%
最近交易:
8 几小时前
每周交易:
10
平均持有时间:
11 小时
采收率:
3.52
长期交易:
593 (66.63%)
短期交易:
297 (33.37%)
利润因子:
1.28
预期回报:
57.60 USD
平均利润:
503.59 USD
平均损失:
-437.02 USD
最大连续失误:
12 (-3 041.68 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-5 811.99 USD (6)
每月增长:
9.63%
年度预测:
116.79%
算法交易:
93%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
8 684.23 USD
最大值:
14 556.94 USD (13.75%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
13.78% (14 589.95 USD)
净值:
4.41% (6 012.70 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
NDX 666
USDJPY 77
AUDJPY 48
AUDCAD 45
XAUUSD 19
CADJPY 12
EURUSD 12
EURGBP 11
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
NDX 53K
USDJPY -885
AUDJPY -1.2K
AUDCAD 1.9K
XAUUSD 1.7K
CADJPY -1.1K
EURUSD -2.3K
EURGBP 81
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
NDX 60K
USDJPY -4K
AUDJPY -3.9K
AUDCAD 2.2K
XAUUSD 822
CADJPY -3.6K
EURUSD -2.8K
EURGBP 213
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +6 892.72 USD
最差交易: -2 043 USD
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +5 140.08 USD
最大连续亏损: -3 041.68 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Darwinex-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 16
Darwinex-Live
0.31 × 4361
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.71 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.77 × 13
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.88 × 350
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 2
TickmillUK-Live
1.67 × 3
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.67 × 3
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.57 × 281
15 更多...
没有评论
2025.12.22 16:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 18:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 00:11
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 1.84% of days out of 326 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
