- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|NDX
|605
|USDJPY
|77
|AUDJPY
|48
|AUDCAD
|43
|XAUUSD
|19
|CADJPY
|12
|EURUSD
|12
|EURGBP
|11
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|NDX
|40K
|USDJPY
|-885
|AUDJPY
|-1.2K
|AUDCAD
|2K
|XAUUSD
|1.7K
|CADJPY
|-1.1K
|EURUSD
|-2.3K
|EURGBP
|81
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|NDX
|48K
|USDJPY
|-4K
|AUDJPY
|-3.9K
|AUDCAD
|2.2K
|XAUUSD
|822
|CADJPY
|-3.6K
|EURUSD
|-2.8K
|EURGBP
|213
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 3
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 2
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 16
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.31 × 4361
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.77 × 13
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.83 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.88 × 350
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|1.50 × 2
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.67 × 3
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.67 × 3
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|3.57 × 281
Boost Your Trading with High-Performance Algorithmic Strategies
Imagine trading with strategies that deliver consistent profitability, low drawdown, and fully automated execution—free from emotional decision-making.
That’s exactly what we offer.
⭐ What Makes Our Algorithms Stand Out
- Sustained profitability backed by rigorous quantitative research.
- Low drawdown, preserving and growing your capital.
- 100% automated trading, precise and emotion-free.
- Advanced quantitative models designed to adapt to all market conditions.
🔥 Why Traders & Investors Choose Us
Our systems are built for those who want professional, stable and scalable performance. Each strategy is engineered with a real statistical edge and intelligent risk management.
No unrealistic promises—just robust, consistent algorithms optimized to maximize returns while maintaining strict risk control.
🎯 Perfect for You If…
- You want to improve your results without increasing your risk.
- You’re ready to automate your trading with reliable, tested systems.
- You want to diversify with a portfolio of robust strategies.
- You value discipline, consistency and professional execution.
🚀 Take the Next Step
Upgrade to modern trading with strategies designed for performance, stability and confidence.
Let the algorithm work for you.
USD
USD
USD