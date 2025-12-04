SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / AlgoTrader
Tarek Oubrahim Lahmidi

AlgoTrader

Tarek Oubrahim Lahmidi
0 avis
Fiabilité
47 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 38%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
827
Bénéfice trades:
430 (51.99%)
Perte trades:
397 (48.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
6 892.72 USD
Pire transaction:
-2 032.14 USD
Bénéfice brut:
201 454.93 USD (295 907 pips)
Perte brute:
-163 132.39 USD (259 123 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (5 140.08 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
9 066.91 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
4.77%
Dernier trade:
14 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
19
Temps de détention moyen:
11 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.63
Longs trades:
545 (65.90%)
Courts trades:
282 (34.10%)
Facteur de profit:
1.23
Rendement attendu:
46.34 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
468.50 USD
Perte moyenne:
-410.91 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
12 (-3 041.68 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-5 811.99 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
8.52%
Prévision annuelle:
103.37%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
8 684.23 USD
Maximal:
14 556.94 USD (13.75%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
13.78% (14 589.95 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.42% (576.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NDX 605
USDJPY 77
AUDJPY 48
AUDCAD 43
XAUUSD 19
CADJPY 12
EURUSD 12
EURGBP 11
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NDX 40K
USDJPY -885
AUDJPY -1.2K
AUDCAD 2K
XAUUSD 1.7K
CADJPY -1.1K
EURUSD -2.3K
EURGBP 81
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NDX 48K
USDJPY -4K
AUDJPY -3.9K
AUDCAD 2.2K
XAUUSD 822
CADJPY -3.6K
EURUSD -2.8K
EURGBP 213
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +6 892.72 USD
Pire transaction: -2 032 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +5 140.08 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -3 041.68 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 2
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 16
Darwinex-Live
0.31 × 4361
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.77 × 13
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.83 × 12
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.88 × 350
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 2
TickmillUK-Live
1.67 × 3
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.67 × 3
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.57 × 281
14 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Boost Your Trading with High-Performance Algorithmic Strategies

Imagine trading with strategies that deliver consistent profitability, low drawdown, and fully automated execution—free from emotional decision-making.
That’s exactly what we offer.

⭐ What Makes Our Algorithms Stand Out

  • Sustained profitability backed by rigorous quantitative research.
  • Low drawdown, preserving and growing your capital.
  • 100% automated trading, precise and emotion-free.
  • Advanced quantitative models designed to adapt to all market conditions.

🔥 Why Traders & Investors Choose Us

Our systems are built for those who want professional, stable and scalable performance. Each strategy is engineered with a real statistical edge and intelligent risk management.

No unrealistic promises—just robust, consistent algorithms optimized to maximize returns while maintaining strict risk control.

🎯 Perfect for You If…

  • You want to improve your results without increasing your risk.
  • You’re ready to automate your trading with reliable, tested systems.
  • You want to diversify with a portfolio of robust strategies.
  • You value discipline, consistency and professional execution.

🚀 Take the Next Step

Upgrade to modern trading with strategies designed for performance, stability and confidence.
Let the algorithm work for you.


Aucun avis
2025.12.05 00:11
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 1.84% of days out of 326 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
AlgoTrader
30 USD par mois
38%
0
0
USD
139K
USD
47
97%
827
51%
100%
1.23
46.34
USD
14%
1:200
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.