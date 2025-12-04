SignalsSections
Tarek Oubrahim Lahmidi

AlgoTrader

Tarek Oubrahim Lahmidi
0 reviews
Reliability
50 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 51%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
889
Profit Trades:
467 (52.53%)
Loss Trades:
422 (47.47%)
Best trade:
6 892.72 USD
Worst trade:
-2 042.75 USD
Gross Profit:
235 317.73 USD (332 006 pips)
Gross Loss:
-184 419.05 USD (283 496 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (5 140.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 629.78 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
67.32%
Max deposit load:
59.68%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.50
Long Trades:
592 (66.59%)
Short Trades:
297 (33.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
57.25 USD
Average Profit:
503.89 USD
Average Loss:
-437.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-3 041.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 811.99 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
15.41%
Annual Forecast:
186.92%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8 684.23 USD
Maximal:
14 556.94 USD (13.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.78% (14 589.95 USD)
By Equity:
4.41% (6 012.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NDX 665
USDJPY 77
AUDJPY 48
AUDCAD 45
XAUUSD 19
CADJPY 12
EURUSD 12
EURGBP 11
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NDX 53K
USDJPY -885
AUDJPY -1.2K
AUDCAD 1.9K
XAUUSD 1.7K
CADJPY -1.1K
EURUSD -2.3K
EURGBP 81
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NDX 60K
USDJPY -4K
AUDJPY -3.9K
AUDCAD 2.2K
XAUUSD 822
CADJPY -3.6K
EURUSD -2.8K
EURGBP 213
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6 892.72 USD
Worst trade: -2 043 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +5 140.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 041.68 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 16
Darwinex-Live
0.31 × 4361
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.71 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.77 × 13
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.88 × 350
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 2
TickmillUK-Live
1.67 × 3
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.67 × 3
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.57 × 281
15 more...
Boost Your Trading with High-Performance Algorithmic Strategies

Imagine trading with strategies that deliver consistent profitability, low drawdown, and fully automated execution—free from emotional decision-making.
That’s exactly what we offer.

⭐ What Makes Our Algorithms Stand Out

  • Sustained profitability backed by rigorous quantitative research.
  • Low drawdown, preserving and growing your capital.
  • 100% automated trading, precise and emotion-free.
  • Advanced quantitative models designed to adapt to all market conditions.

🔥 Why Traders & Investors Choose Us

Our systems are built for those who want professional, stable and scalable performance. Each strategy is engineered with a real statistical edge and intelligent risk management.

No unrealistic promises—just robust, consistent algorithms optimized to maximize returns while maintaining strict risk control.

🎯 Perfect for You If…

  • You want to improve your results without increasing your risk.
  • You’re ready to automate your trading with reliable, tested systems.
  • You want to diversify with a portfolio of robust strategies.
  • You value discipline, consistency and professional execution.

🚀 Take the Next Step

Upgrade to modern trading with strategies designed for performance, stability and confidence.
Let the algorithm work for you.


No reviews
2025.12.22 16:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 18:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 00:11
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 1.84% of days out of 326 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AlgoTrader
30 USD per month
51%
0
0
USD
151K
USD
50
93%
889
52%
67%
1.27
57.25
USD
14%
1:200
Copy

