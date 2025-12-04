SegnaliSezioni
Tarek Oubrahim Lahmidi

AlgoTrader

Tarek Oubrahim Lahmidi
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
47 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 38%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
827
Profit Trade:
430 (51.99%)
Loss Trade:
397 (48.00%)
Best Trade:
6 892.72 USD
Worst Trade:
-2 032.14 USD
Profitto lordo:
201 454.93 USD (295 907 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-163 132.39 USD (259 123 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (5 140.08 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
9 066.91 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.77%
Ultimo trade:
13 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
19
Tempo di attesa medio:
11 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.63
Long Trade:
545 (65.90%)
Short Trade:
282 (34.10%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.23
Profitto previsto:
46.34 USD
Profitto medio:
468.50 USD
Perdita media:
-410.91 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-3 041.68 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-5 811.99 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
8.52%
Previsione annuale:
103.37%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
8 684.23 USD
Massimale:
14 556.94 USD (13.75%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
13.78% (14 589.95 USD)
Per equità:
0.39% (545.19 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NDX 605
USDJPY 77
AUDJPY 48
AUDCAD 43
XAUUSD 19
CADJPY 12
EURUSD 12
EURGBP 11
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NDX 40K
USDJPY -885
AUDJPY -1.2K
AUDCAD 2K
XAUUSD 1.7K
CADJPY -1.1K
EURUSD -2.3K
EURGBP 81
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NDX 48K
USDJPY -4K
AUDJPY -3.9K
AUDCAD 2.2K
XAUUSD 822
CADJPY -3.6K
EURUSD -2.8K
EURGBP 213
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +6 892.72 USD
Worst Trade: -2 032 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +5 140.08 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3 041.68 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 2
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 16
Darwinex-Live
0.31 × 4361
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.77 × 13
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.83 × 12
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.88 × 350
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 2
TickmillUK-Live
1.67 × 3
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.67 × 3
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.57 × 281
14 più
Boost Your Trading with High-Performance Algorithmic Strategies

Imagine trading with strategies that deliver consistent profitability, low drawdown, and fully automated execution—free from emotional decision-making.
That’s exactly what we offer.

⭐ What Makes Our Algorithms Stand Out

  • Sustained profitability backed by rigorous quantitative research.
  • Low drawdown, preserving and growing your capital.
  • 100% automated trading, precise and emotion-free.
  • Advanced quantitative models designed to adapt to all market conditions.

🔥 Why Traders & Investors Choose Us

Our systems are built for those who want professional, stable and scalable performance. Each strategy is engineered with a real statistical edge and intelligent risk management.

No unrealistic promises—just robust, consistent algorithms optimized to maximize returns while maintaining strict risk control.

🎯 Perfect for You If…

  • You want to improve your results without increasing your risk.
  • You’re ready to automate your trading with reliable, tested systems.
  • You want to diversify with a portfolio of robust strategies.
  • You value discipline, consistency and professional execution.

🚀 Take the Next Step

Upgrade to modern trading with strategies designed for performance, stability and confidence.
Let the algorithm work for you.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.05 00:11
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 1.84% of days out of 326 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
