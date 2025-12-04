SinyallerBölümler
Tarek Oubrahim Lahmidi

AlgoTrader

Tarek Oubrahim Lahmidi
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
47 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 38%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
827
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
430 (51.99%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
397 (48.00%)
En iyi işlem:
6 892.72 USD
En kötü işlem:
-2 032.14 USD
Brüt kâr:
201 454.93 USD (295 907 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-163 132.39 USD (259 123 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (5 140.08 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
9 066.91 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
4.77%
En son işlem:
11 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
19
Ort. tutma süresi:
11 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.63
Alış işlemleri:
545 (65.90%)
Satış işlemleri:
282 (34.10%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.23
Beklenen getiri:
46.34 USD
Ortalama kâr:
468.50 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-410.91 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
12 (-3 041.68 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-5 811.99 USD (6)
Aylık büyüme:
8.52%
Yıllık tahmin:
103.37%
Algo alım-satım:
97%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
8 684.23 USD
Maksimum:
14 556.94 USD (13.75%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
13.78% (14 589.95 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.36% (499.29 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
NDX 605
USDJPY 77
AUDJPY 48
AUDCAD 43
XAUUSD 19
CADJPY 12
EURUSD 12
EURGBP 11
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
NDX 40K
USDJPY -885
AUDJPY -1.2K
AUDCAD 2K
XAUUSD 1.7K
CADJPY -1.1K
EURUSD -2.3K
EURGBP 81
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
NDX 48K
USDJPY -4K
AUDJPY -3.9K
AUDCAD 2.2K
XAUUSD 822
CADJPY -3.6K
EURUSD -2.8K
EURGBP 213
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +6 892.72 USD
En kötü işlem: -2 032 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 6
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +5 140.08 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -3 041.68 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 2
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 16
Darwinex-Live
0.31 × 4361
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.77 × 13
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.83 × 12
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.88 × 350
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 2
TickmillUK-Live
1.67 × 3
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.67 × 3
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.57 × 281
14 daha fazla...
Boost Your Trading with High-Performance Algorithmic Strategies

Imagine trading with strategies that deliver consistent profitability, low drawdown, and fully automated execution—free from emotional decision-making.
That’s exactly what we offer.

⭐ What Makes Our Algorithms Stand Out

  • Sustained profitability backed by rigorous quantitative research.
  • Low drawdown, preserving and growing your capital.
  • 100% automated trading, precise and emotion-free.
  • Advanced quantitative models designed to adapt to all market conditions.

🔥 Why Traders & Investors Choose Us

Our systems are built for those who want professional, stable and scalable performance. Each strategy is engineered with a real statistical edge and intelligent risk management.

No unrealistic promises—just robust, consistent algorithms optimized to maximize returns while maintaining strict risk control.

🎯 Perfect for You If…

  • You want to improve your results without increasing your risk.
  • You’re ready to automate your trading with reliable, tested systems.
  • You want to diversify with a portfolio of robust strategies.
  • You value discipline, consistency and professional execution.

🚀 Take the Next Step

Upgrade to modern trading with strategies designed for performance, stability and confidence.
Let the algorithm work for you.


İnceleme yok
2025.12.05 00:11
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 1.84% of days out of 326 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
