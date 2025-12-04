СигналыРазделы
Tarek Oubrahim Lahmidi

AlgoTrader

Tarek Oubrahim Lahmidi
0 отзывов
Надежность
50 недель
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 51%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
890
Прибыльных трейдов:
468 (52.58%)
Убыточных трейдов:
422 (47.42%)
Лучший трейд:
6 892.72 USD
Худший трейд:
-2 042.75 USD
Общая прибыль:
235 681.93 USD (332 505 pips)
Общий убыток:
-184 419.05 USD (283 496 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
11 (5 140.08 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
9 629.78 USD (6)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.08
Торговая активность:
68.40%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
59.68%
Последний трейд:
18 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
14
Ср. время удержания:
11 часов
Фактор восстановления:
3.52
Длинных трейдов:
593 (66.63%)
Коротких трейдов:
297 (33.37%)
Профит фактор:
1.28
Мат. ожидание:
57.60 USD
Средняя прибыль:
503.59 USD
Средний убыток:
-437.01 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
12 (-3 041.68 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-5 811.99 USD (6)
Прирост в месяц:
14.74%
Годовой прогноз:
178.88%
Алготрейдинг:
93%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
8 684.23 USD
Максимальная:
14 556.94 USD (13.75%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
13.78% (14 589.95 USD)
По эквити:
4.41% (6 012.70 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
NDX 666
USDJPY 77
AUDJPY 48
AUDCAD 45
XAUUSD 19
CADJPY 12
EURUSD 12
EURGBP 11
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
NDX 53K
USDJPY -885
AUDJPY -1.2K
AUDCAD 1.9K
XAUUSD 1.7K
CADJPY -1.1K
EURUSD -2.3K
EURGBP 81
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
NDX 60K
USDJPY -4K
AUDJPY -3.9K
AUDCAD 2.2K
XAUUSD 822
CADJPY -3.6K
EURUSD -2.8K
EURGBP 213
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +6 892.72 USD
Худший трейд: -2 043 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 6
Макс. серия проигрышей: 6
Макс. прибыль в серии: +5 140.08 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -3 041.68 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Darwinex-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 16
Darwinex-Live
0.31 × 4361
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.71 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.77 × 13
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.88 × 350
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 2
TickmillUK-Live
1.67 × 3
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.67 × 3
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
3.57 × 281
еще 15...
Boost Your Trading with High-Performance Algorithmic Strategies

Imagine trading with strategies that deliver consistent profitability, low drawdown, and fully automated execution—free from emotional decision-making.
That’s exactly what we offer.

⭐ What Makes Our Algorithms Stand Out

  • Sustained profitability backed by rigorous quantitative research.
  • Low drawdown, preserving and growing your capital.
  • 100% automated trading, precise and emotion-free.
  • Advanced quantitative models designed to adapt to all market conditions.

🔥 Why Traders & Investors Choose Us

Our systems are built for those who want professional, stable and scalable performance. Each strategy is engineered with a real statistical edge and intelligent risk management.

No unrealistic promises—just robust, consistent algorithms optimized to maximize returns while maintaining strict risk control.

🎯 Perfect for You If…

  • You want to improve your results without increasing your risk.
  • You’re ready to automate your trading with reliable, tested systems.
  • You want to diversify with a portfolio of robust strategies.
  • You value discipline, consistency and professional execution.

🚀 Take the Next Step

Upgrade to modern trading with strategies designed for performance, stability and confidence.
Let the algorithm work for you.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.22 16:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 18:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 00:11
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 1.84% of days out of 326 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
AlgoTrader
30 USD в месяц
51%
0
0
USD
152K
USD
50
93%
890
52%
68%
1.27
57.60
USD
14%
1:200
