- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
291
盈利交易:
179 (61.51%)
亏损交易:
112 (38.49%)
最好交易:
8 775.77 CZK
最差交易:
-8 996.14 CZK
毛利:
202 539.70 CZK (1 169 570 pips)
毛利亏损:
-158 463.65 CZK (870 733 pips)
最大连续赢利:
15 (3 506.49 CZK)
最大连续盈利:
17 915.40 CZK (11)
夏普比率:
0.11
交易活动:
90.88%
最大入金加载:
117.26%
最近交易:
13 几小时前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
5 天
采收率:
1.19
长期交易:
238 (81.79%)
短期交易:
53 (18.21%)
利润因子:
1.28
预期回报:
151.46 CZK
平均利润:
1 131.51 CZK
平均损失:
-1 414.85 CZK
最大连续失误:
5 (-3 846.72 CZK)
最大连续亏损:
-16 989.68 CZK (3)
每月增长:
17.76%
年度预测:
215.45%
算法交易:
59%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
7 452.73 CZK
最大值:
36 965.71 CZK (40.51%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
57.12% (6 660.95 CZK)
净值:
35.16% (2 784.30 CZK)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|US500.fut
|184
|US500_ecn
|101
|SP_ecn
|6
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|US500.fut
|2.3K
|US500_ecn
|-141
|SP_ecn
|22
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|US500.fut
|220K
|US500_ecn
|77K
|SP_ecn
|1.4K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +8 775.77 CZK
最差交易: -8 996 CZK
最大连续赢利: 11
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +3 506.49 CZK
最大连续亏损: -3 846.72 CZK
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 PurpleTrading-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
WhalePlus is an advanced trading system focused on S&P 500 index futures (US500.fut). It combines proprietary data and daily-optimized strategies to identify opportunities that conventional tools often miss. All trades are fully automated by an expert advisor (EA) with strict stop-loss and take-profit logic.
Why choose WhalePlus?
Why choose WhalePlus?
- Robust & adaptive: Multiple low-correlation strategies adjust to changing markets.
- Daily optimization: Thousands of strategy combinations are tested for stability.
- Fully automated: The system executes trades without manual intervention.
- The EA analyzes the market twice a day, scans for optimal setups, and opens trades at the beginning or end of the trading day.
- Trades usually last 7–14 trading days.
- Position size is carefully controlled to keep margin usage safe — real usage typically remains below 5–10% despite an initial spike during manual testing.
没有评论
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月50 USD
69%
0
0
USD
USD
6.5K
CZK
CZK
75
59%
291
61%
91%
1.27
151.46
CZK
CZK
57%
1:100