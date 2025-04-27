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Martin Liebl

WhalePlus

Martin Liebl
Martin Liebl

Martin Liebl

0条评论
可靠性
75
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 50 USD per 
增长自 2025 69%
PurpleTrading-Live
1:100
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查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
291
盈利交易:
179 (61.51%)
亏损交易:
112 (38.49%)
最好交易:
8 775.77 CZK
最差交易:
-8 996.14 CZK
毛利:
202 539.70 CZK (1 169 570 pips)
毛利亏损:
-158 463.65 CZK (870 733 pips)
最大连续赢利:
15 (3 506.49 CZK)
最大连续盈利:
17 915.40 CZK (11)
夏普比率:
0.11
交易活动:
90.88%
最大入金加载:
117.26%
最近交易:
13 几小时前
每周交易:
4
平均持有时间:
5 天
采收率:
1.19
长期交易:
238 (81.79%)
短期交易:
53 (18.21%)
利润因子:
1.28
预期回报:
151.46 CZK
平均利润:
1 131.51 CZK
平均损失:
-1 414.85 CZK
最大连续失误:
5 (-3 846.72 CZK)
最大连续亏损:
-16 989.68 CZK (3)
每月增长:
17.76%
年度预测:
215.45%
算法交易:
59%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
7 452.73 CZK
最大值:
36 965.71 CZK (40.51%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
57.12% (6 660.95 CZK)
净值:
35.16% (2 784.30 CZK)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
US500.fut 184
US500_ecn 101
SP_ecn 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
US500.fut 2.3K
US500_ecn -141
SP_ecn 22
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
US500.fut 220K
US500_ecn 77K
SP_ecn 1.4K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +8 775.77 CZK
最差交易: -8 996 CZK
最大连续赢利: 11
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +3 506.49 CZK
最大连续亏损: -3 846.72 CZK

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 PurpleTrading-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

WhalePlus is an advanced trading system focused on S&P 500 index futures (US500.fut). It combines proprietary data and daily-optimized strategies to identify opportunities that conventional tools often miss. All trades are fully automated by an expert advisor (EA) with strict stop-loss and take-profit logic.

Why choose WhalePlus?
  •     Robust & adaptive: Multiple low-correlation strategies adjust to changing markets.
  •     Daily optimization: Thousands of strategy combinations are tested for stability.
  •     Fully automated: The system executes trades without manual intervention.
How it works:
  •     The EA analyzes the market twice a day, scans for optimal setups, and opens trades at the beginning or end of the trading day.
  •     Trades usually last 7–14 trading days.
  •     Position size is carefully controlled to keep margin usage safe — real usage typically remains below 5–10% despite an initial spike during manual testing.
Note: The initial 100% deposit load occurred during early manual tuning only. WhalePlus now runs fully automated under strict risk control.
    没有评论
    2026.06.25 20:52
    A large drawdown may occur on the account again
    2026.06.23 14:39
    Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.06.23 12:37
    High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.06.23 09:48
    Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.06.23 08:48
    High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.06.23 07:46
    Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.06.23 06:46
    High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.06.09 16:09
    Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.06.09 15:07
    High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.06.05 19:03
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2026.06.01 09:43
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2026.04.29 20:27
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2026.04.27 08:55
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2026.01.15 16:45
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.01.14 10:27
    Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
    2026.01.14 03:37
    No swaps are charged
    2026.01.14 03:37
    No swaps are charged
    2026.01.13 23:36
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.01.13 22:34
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.01.06 16:29
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
    信号
    价格
    成长
    订阅者
    资金
    结余
    EA交易
    交易
    赢%
    活动
    PF
    预期回报
    提取
    杠杆
    WhalePlus
    每月50 USD
    69%
    0
    0
    USD
    6.5K
    CZK
    75
    59%
    291
    61%
    91%
    1.27
    151.46
    CZK
    57%
    1:100
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