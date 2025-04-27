Robust & adaptive : Multiple low-correlation strategies adjust to changing markets.

: Multiple low-correlation strategies adjust to changing markets. Daily optimization : Thousands of strategy combinations are tested for stability.

: Thousands of strategy combinations are tested for stability. Fully automated: The system executes trades without manual intervention.

The EA analyzes the market twice a day , scans for optimal setups, and opens trades at the beginning or end of the trading day.

, scans for optimal setups, and opens trades at the beginning or end of the trading day. Trades usually last 7–14 trading days.

Position size is carefully controlled to keep margin usage safe — real usage typically remains below 5–10% despite an initial spike during manual testing.

is an advanced trading system focused on). It combines proprietary data and daily-optimized strategies to identify opportunities that conventional tools often miss. All trades are fully automated by an expert advisor (EA) with strict stop-loss and take-profit logic.