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Martin Liebl

WhalePlus

Martin Liebl
Martin Liebl

Martin Liebl

0 reviews
Reliability
74 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 74%
PurpleTrading-Live
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
290
Profit Trades:
179 (61.72%)
Loss Trades:
111 (38.28%)
Best trade:
8 775.77 CZK
Worst trade:
-8 996.14 CZK
Gross Profit:
202 539.70 CZK (1 169 570 pips)
Gross Loss:
-158 252.96 CZK (860 397 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (3 506.49 CZK)
Maximal consecutive profit:
17 915.40 CZK (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
90.88%
Max deposit load:
117.26%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
1.20
Long Trades:
238 (82.07%)
Short Trades:
52 (17.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
152.71 CZK
Average Profit:
1 131.51 CZK
Average Loss:
-1 425.70 CZK
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-3 846.72 CZK)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16 989.68 CZK (3)
Monthly growth:
27.51%
Annual Forecast:
333.78%
Algo trading:
59%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7 452.73 CZK
Maximal:
36 965.71 CZK (40.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.12% (6 660.95 CZK)
By Equity:
35.16% (2 784.30 CZK)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US500.fut 184
US500_ecn 100
SP_ecn 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US500.fut 2.3K
US500_ecn -131
SP_ecn 22
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US500.fut 220K
US500_ecn 87K
SP_ecn 1.4K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8 775.77 CZK
Worst trade: -8 996 CZK
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 506.49 CZK
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 846.72 CZK

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PurpleTrading-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

WhalePlus is an advanced trading system focused on S&P 500 index futures (US500.fut). It combines proprietary data and daily-optimized strategies to identify opportunities that conventional tools often miss. All trades are fully automated by an expert advisor (EA) with strict stop-loss and take-profit logic.

Why choose WhalePlus?
  •     Robust & adaptive: Multiple low-correlation strategies adjust to changing markets.
  •     Daily optimization: Thousands of strategy combinations are tested for stability.
  •     Fully automated: The system executes trades without manual intervention.
How it works:
  •     The EA analyzes the market twice a day, scans for optimal setups, and opens trades at the beginning or end of the trading day.
  •     Trades usually last 7–14 trading days.
  •     Position size is carefully controlled to keep margin usage safe — real usage typically remains below 5–10% despite an initial spike during manual testing.
Note: The initial 100% deposit load occurred during early manual tuning only. WhalePlus now runs fully automated under strict risk control.
    No reviews
    2026.06.25 20:52
    A large drawdown may occur on the account again
    2026.06.23 14:39
    Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.06.23 12:37
    High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.06.23 09:48
    Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.06.23 08:48
    High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.06.23 07:46
    Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.06.23 06:46
    High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.06.09 16:09
    Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.06.09 15:07
    High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.06.05 19:03
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2026.06.01 09:43
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2026.04.29 20:27
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2026.04.27 08:55
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2026.01.15 16:45
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.01.14 10:27
    Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
    2026.01.14 03:37
    No swaps are charged
    2026.01.14 03:37
    No swaps are charged
    2026.01.13 23:36
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.01.13 22:34
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.01.06 16:29
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
    Signal
    Price
    Growth
    Subscribers
    Funds
    Balance
    Weeks
    Expert Advisors
    Trades
    Win %
    Activity
    PF
    Expected Payoff
    Drawdown
    Leverage
    WhalePlus
    50 USD per month
    74%
    0
    0
    USD
    6.7K
    CZK
    74
    59%
    290
    61%
    91%
    1.27
    152.71
    CZK
    57%
    1:100
    Copy

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