- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
290
Profit Trades:
179 (61.72%)
Loss Trades:
111 (38.28%)
Best trade:
8 775.77 CZK
Worst trade:
-8 996.14 CZK
Gross Profit:
202 539.70 CZK (1 169 570 pips)
Gross Loss:
-158 252.96 CZK (860 397 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (3 506.49 CZK)
Maximal consecutive profit:
17 915.40 CZK (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
90.88%
Max deposit load:
117.26%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
1.20
Long Trades:
238 (82.07%)
Short Trades:
52 (17.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
152.71 CZK
Average Profit:
1 131.51 CZK
Average Loss:
-1 425.70 CZK
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-3 846.72 CZK)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16 989.68 CZK (3)
Monthly growth:
27.51%
Annual Forecast:
333.78%
Algo trading:
59%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7 452.73 CZK
Maximal:
36 965.71 CZK (40.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.12% (6 660.95 CZK)
By Equity:
35.16% (2 784.30 CZK)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US500.fut
|184
|US500_ecn
|100
|SP_ecn
|6
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US500.fut
|2.3K
|US500_ecn
|-131
|SP_ecn
|22
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US500.fut
|220K
|US500_ecn
|87K
|SP_ecn
|1.4K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8 775.77 CZK
Worst trade: -8 996 CZK
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 506.49 CZK
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 846.72 CZK
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PurpleTrading-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
WhalePlus is an advanced trading system focused on S&P 500 index futures (US500.fut). It combines proprietary data and daily-optimized strategies to identify opportunities that conventional tools often miss. All trades are fully automated by an expert advisor (EA) with strict stop-loss and take-profit logic.
Why choose WhalePlus?
Why choose WhalePlus?
- Robust & adaptive: Multiple low-correlation strategies adjust to changing markets.
- Daily optimization: Thousands of strategy combinations are tested for stability.
- Fully automated: The system executes trades without manual intervention.
- The EA analyzes the market twice a day, scans for optimal setups, and opens trades at the beginning or end of the trading day.
- Trades usually last 7–14 trading days.
- Position size is carefully controlled to keep margin usage safe — real usage typically remains below 5–10% despite an initial spike during manual testing.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
74%
0
0
USD
USD
6.7K
CZK
CZK
74
59%
290
61%
91%
1.27
152.71
CZK
CZK
57%
1:100