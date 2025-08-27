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XDTE: Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg

39.31 USD 0.13 (0.33%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日XDTE汇率已更改-0.33%。当日，交易品种以低点39.28和高点39.53进行交易。

关注Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XDTE新闻

常见问题解答

XDTE股票今天的价格是多少？

Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg股票今天的定价为39.31。它在39.28 - 39.53范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为39.44，交易量达到139。XDTE的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg股票是否支付股息？

Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg目前的价值为39.31。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注0.23%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪XDTE走势。

如何购买XDTE股票？

您可以以39.31的当前价格购买Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg股票。订单通常设置在39.31或39.61附近，而139和-0.56%显示市场活动。立即关注XDTE的实时图表更新。

如何投资XDTE股票？

投资Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg需要考虑年度范围35.88 - 40.16和当前价格39.31。许多人在以39.31或39.61下订单之前，会比较1.29%和。实时查看XDTE价格图表，了解每日变化。

Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg的最高价格是40.16。在35.88 - 40.16内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg的绩效。

Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg股票的最低价格是多少？

Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg（XDTE）的最低价格为35.88。将其与当前的39.31和35.88 - 40.16进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看XDTE在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

XDTE股票是什么时候拆分的？

Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、39.44和0.23%中可见。

日范围
39.28 39.53
年范围
35.88 40.16
前一天收盘价
39.44
开盘价
39.53
卖价
39.31
买价
39.61
最低价
39.28
最高价
39.53
交易量
139
日变化
-0.33%
月变化
1.29%
6个月变化
1.34%
年变化
0.23%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%