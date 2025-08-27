XDTE: Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg
今日XDTE汇率已更改-0.33%。当日，交易品种以低点39.28和高点39.53进行交易。
关注Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XDTE新闻
- Monthly-Paid Dividends: 21 Ideal 'Safer' July Dogs Ready To Buy
- Monthly-Paid Dividends: 25 Ideal 'Safer' June Dogs Ready To Buy
- These New 0DTE Covered Call ETFs Are Not Magic Money Trees. In Fact, You’re Better Off Just Buying SPY.
- XDTE: Tax-Efficient Weekly Income But Has Risks If Market Sentiment Shifts (BATS:XDTE)
- The VIX and SPY Are Falling at the Same Time. Don’t Get Trapped by Volatility Hiding in a Market Blind Spot.
- Monthly-Paid Dividends, From 29 Ideal “Safer” May Dogs
- 2 AI-Linked Covered Call ETFs I'd Buy For My Retirement Income
- XDTE: Here's How I'm Utilizing This High Yield Fund In2026 (BATS:XDTE)
- WPAY: A Bad Idea For Income Play (BATS:WPAY)
- Why TSPY Doesn’t Need Extreme Yield To Outperform (TSPY)
- ISPY: A Balanced Daily Covered Call ETF, Not A Breakout Winner (BATS:ISPY)
- Is Your Retirement Income Enough? How I Leveled Up Mine With Covered Call ETFs
- 20 Ideal 'Safer' MoPay November Dividend Equities And 80 Funds To Buy
- SPYI: Tax-Efficient Income That Is More Appealing Than Alternatives (BATS:SPYI)
- XDTE: Increasing Risk During Volatility, Consider SPYI Instead (BATS:XDTE)
- BXMX: Remains An Attractive Opportunity With Its Discount (NYSE:BXMX)
- 26 Ideal 'Safer' MoPay October Dividend Equities And 80 Funds To Buy
- GPIX: You Can Have Your Cake And Eat It Too With This 8% Yield (NASDAQ:GPIX)
- ASG CEF: Discount Presents A Better Opportunity
- 31 Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying September Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- XDTE: Weekly Dividends While Tracking The S&P 500
- BIGY: Targeted 12% Distribution With Options Strategy (NYSEARCA:BIGY)
常见问题解答
XDTE股票今天的价格是多少？
Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg股票今天的定价为39.31。它在39.28 - 39.53范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为39.44，交易量达到139。XDTE的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg股票是否支付股息？
Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg目前的价值为39.31。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注0.23%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪XDTE走势。
如何购买XDTE股票？
您可以以39.31的当前价格购买Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg股票。订单通常设置在39.31或39.61附近，而139和-0.56%显示市场活动。立即关注XDTE的实时图表更新。
如何投资XDTE股票？
投资Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg需要考虑年度范围35.88 - 40.16和当前价格39.31。许多人在以39.31或39.61下订单之前，会比较1.29%和。实时查看XDTE价格图表，了解每日变化。
Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg的最高价格是40.16。在35.88 - 40.16内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg的绩效。
Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg股票的最低价格是多少？
Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg（XDTE）的最低价格为35.88。将其与当前的39.31和35.88 - 40.16进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看XDTE在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
XDTE股票是什么时候拆分的？
Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、39.44和0.23%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 39.44
- 开盘价
- 39.53
- 卖价
- 39.31
- 买价
- 39.61
- 最低价
- 39.28
- 最高价
- 39.53
- 交易量
- 139
- 日变化
- -0.33%
- 月变化
- 1.29%
- 6个月变化
- 1.34%
- 年变化
- 0.23%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%