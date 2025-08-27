QuotesSections
Currencies / XDTE
Back to US Stock Market

XDTE: Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg

39.45 USD 0.28 (0.71%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XDTE exchange rate has changed by 0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.29 and at a high of 39.45.

Follow Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XDTE News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is XDTE stock price today?

Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg stock is priced at 39.45 today. It trades within 39.29 - 39.45, yesterday's close was 39.17, and trading volume reached 141. The live price chart of XDTE shows these updates.

Does Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg stock pay dividends?

Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg is currently valued at 39.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.59% and USD. View the chart live to track XDTE movements.

How to buy XDTE stock?

You can buy Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg shares at the current price of 39.45. Orders are usually placed near 39.45 or 39.75, while 141 and 0.31% show market activity. Follow XDTE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into XDTE stock?

Investing in Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg involves considering the yearly range 35.88 - 40.16 and current price 39.45. Many compare 1.65% and 1.70% before placing orders at 39.45 or 39.75. Explore the XDTE price chart live with daily changes.

What are Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg stock highest prices?

The highest price of Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg in the past year was 40.16. Within 35.88 - 40.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg performance using the live chart.

What are Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg (XDTE) over the year was 35.88. Comparing it with the current 39.45 and 35.88 - 40.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XDTE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did XDTE stock split?

Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.17, and 0.59% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
39.29 39.45
Year Range
35.88 40.16
Previous Close
39.17
Open
39.33
Bid
39.45
Ask
39.75
Low
39.29
High
39.45
Volume
141
Daily Change
0.71%
Month Change
1.65%
6 Months Change
1.70%
Year Change
0.59%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev