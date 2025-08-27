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XDTE: Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg
XDTE exchange rate has changed by 0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.29 and at a high of 39.45.
Follow Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XDTE News
- Monthly-Paid Dividends: 21 Ideal 'Safer' July Dogs Ready To Buy
- Monthly-Paid Dividends: 25 Ideal 'Safer' June Dogs Ready To Buy
- These New 0DTE Covered Call ETFs Are Not Magic Money Trees. In Fact, You’re Better Off Just Buying SPY.
- XDTE: Tax-Efficient Weekly Income But Has Risks If Market Sentiment Shifts (BATS:XDTE)
- The VIX and SPY Are Falling at the Same Time. Don’t Get Trapped by Volatility Hiding in a Market Blind Spot.
- Monthly-Paid Dividends, From 29 Ideal “Safer” May Dogs
- 2 AI-Linked Covered Call ETFs I'd Buy For My Retirement Income
- XDTE: Here's How I'm Utilizing This High Yield Fund In2026 (BATS:XDTE)
- WPAY: A Bad Idea For Income Play (BATS:WPAY)
- Why TSPY Doesn’t Need Extreme Yield To Outperform (TSPY)
- ISPY: A Balanced Daily Covered Call ETF, Not A Breakout Winner (BATS:ISPY)
- Is Your Retirement Income Enough? How I Leveled Up Mine With Covered Call ETFs
- 20 Ideal 'Safer' MoPay November Dividend Equities And 80 Funds To Buy
- SPYI: Tax-Efficient Income That Is More Appealing Than Alternatives (BATS:SPYI)
- XDTE: Increasing Risk During Volatility, Consider SPYI Instead (BATS:XDTE)
- BXMX: Remains An Attractive Opportunity With Its Discount (NYSE:BXMX)
- 26 Ideal 'Safer' MoPay October Dividend Equities And 80 Funds To Buy
- GPIX: You Can Have Your Cake And Eat It Too With This 8% Yield (NASDAQ:GPIX)
- ASG CEF: Discount Presents A Better Opportunity
- 31 Ideal 'Safer' Monthly Paying September Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds
- XDTE: Weekly Dividends While Tracking The S&P 500
- BIGY: Targeted 12% Distribution With Options Strategy (NYSEARCA:BIGY)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XDTE stock price today?
Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg stock is priced at 39.45 today. It trades within 39.29 - 39.45, yesterday's close was 39.17, and trading volume reached 141. The live price chart of XDTE shows these updates.
Does Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg stock pay dividends?
Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg is currently valued at 39.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.59% and USD. View the chart live to track XDTE movements.
How to buy XDTE stock?
You can buy Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg shares at the current price of 39.45. Orders are usually placed near 39.45 or 39.75, while 141 and 0.31% show market activity. Follow XDTE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XDTE stock?
Investing in Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg involves considering the yearly range 35.88 - 40.16 and current price 39.45. Many compare 1.65% and 1.70% before placing orders at 39.45 or 39.75. Explore the XDTE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg in the past year was 40.16. Within 35.88 - 40.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg (XDTE) over the year was 35.88. Comparing it with the current 39.45 and 35.88 - 40.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XDTE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XDTE stock split?
Roundhill ETF Trust Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strateg has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.17, and 0.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.17
- Open
- 39.33
- Bid
- 39.45
- Ask
- 39.75
- Low
- 39.29
- High
- 39.45
- Volume
- 141
- Daily Change
- 0.71%
- Month Change
- 1.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.70%
- Year Change
- 0.59%