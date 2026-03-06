WLDR: Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF
今日WLDR汇率已更改-0.43%。当日，交易品种以低点46.69和高点46.87进行交易。
关注Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WLDR新闻
- Global PMI Data Point To Sustained Manufacturing Spurt In July, Momentum Slows High Prices
- Behind The Index: How Only 1 In 8 Of 35,000 Stocks Makes It Into FTSE All-World Index
- Global Wealth Research - July 2026
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- Global Market Perspectives Q3 2026: The New Exceptionalism
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Global Growth Hits Highest Since February Amid Strengthening Service Sector Expansion
- Global PMI Shows Sustained Manufacturing Growth Surge, But Future Optimism Fades
- Global Exports Downturn Deepens In May As War Hits Trade In Services
- Consumer Service Providers Suffer Sharpest Hit Of All Business Sectors Since War Outbreak
- S&P Global Services PMI: Slower Expansion In May
- Markets Rally As IPO Momentum Builds
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- CIO Weekly: Japan Shows Resilience
- Equity Outlook Q2 2026: Global Growth Holds Firm As Geopolitical Risk Simmers
- Crisis In Transit: War’s Economic Fallout Is Only Beginning
- Capturing Consistent Return Streams In Capricious Equity Markets
- Global PMI Shows Manufacturing Resilience Tested Amid Surging Prices & Supply Chain Delays
- Global Manufacturers Report Safety Stock Building As War Stokes Supply And Price Concerns
- March Madness
- CIO Notebook: Fed Holds Steady As Inflation Fears Grow
- Steady Today, Uncertain Tomorrow: Iran War Tests U.S. Resilience
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- Market Signals: Dispersion Deepens As AI Pressures Software, Geopolitical Risks Escalate
常见问题解答
WLDR股票今天的价格是多少？
Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF股票今天的定价为46.76。它在46.69 - 46.87范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为46.96，交易量达到19。WLDR的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF股票是否支付股息？
Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF目前的价值为46.76。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注37.77%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪WLDR走势。
如何购买WLDR股票？
您可以以46.76的当前价格购买Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF股票。订单通常设置在46.76或47.06附近，而19和0.06%显示市场活动。立即关注WLDR的实时图表更新。
如何投资WLDR股票？
投资Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF需要考虑年度范围33.94 - 47.48和当前价格46.76。许多人在以46.76或47.06下订单之前，会比较2.48%和。实时查看WLDR价格图表，了解每日变化。
Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF的最高价格是47.48。在33.94 - 47.48内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF的绩效。
Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF（WLDR）的最低价格为33.94。将其与当前的46.76和33.94 - 47.48进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看WLDR在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
WLDR股票是什么时候拆分的？
Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、46.96和37.77%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 46.96
- 开盘价
- 46.73
- 卖价
- 46.76
- 买价
- 47.06
- 最低价
- 46.69
- 最高价
- 46.87
- 交易量
- 19
- 日变化
- -0.43%
- 月变化
- 2.48%
- 6个月变化
- 19.77%
- 年变化
- 37.77%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%