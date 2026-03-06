报价部分
货币 / WLDR
回到股票

WLDR: Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF

46.76 USD 0.20 (0.43%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日WLDR汇率已更改-0.43%。当日，交易品种以低点46.69和高点46.87进行交易。

关注Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WLDR新闻

常见问题解答

WLDR股票今天的价格是多少？

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF股票今天的定价为46.76。它在46.69 - 46.87范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为46.96，交易量达到19。WLDR的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF股票是否支付股息？

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF目前的价值为46.76。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注37.77%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪WLDR走势。

如何购买WLDR股票？

您可以以46.76的当前价格购买Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF股票。订单通常设置在46.76或47.06附近，而19和0.06%显示市场活动。立即关注WLDR的实时图表更新。

如何投资WLDR股票？

投资Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF需要考虑年度范围33.94 - 47.48和当前价格46.76。许多人在以46.76或47.06下订单之前，会比较2.48%和。实时查看WLDR价格图表，了解每日变化。

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF的最高价格是47.48。在33.94 - 47.48内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF的绩效。

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF（WLDR）的最低价格为33.94。将其与当前的46.76和33.94 - 47.48进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看WLDR在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

WLDR股票是什么时候拆分的？

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、46.96和37.77%中可见。

日范围
46.69 46.87
年范围
33.94 47.48
前一天收盘价
46.96
开盘价
46.73
卖价
46.76
买价
47.06
最低价
46.69
最高价
46.87
交易量
19
日变化
-0.43%
月变化
2.48%
6个月变化
19.77%
年变化
37.77%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%