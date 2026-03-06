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WLDR: Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF

47.02 USD 0.40 (0.86%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WLDR exchange rate has changed by 0.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.74 and at a high of 47.34.

Follow Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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WLDR News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is WLDR stock price today?

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF stock is priced at 47.02 today. It trades within 46.74 - 47.34, yesterday's close was 46.62, and trading volume reached 73. The live price chart of WLDR shows these updates.

Does Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF stock pay dividends?

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF is currently valued at 47.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 38.54% and USD. View the chart live to track WLDR movements.

How to buy WLDR stock?

You can buy Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF shares at the current price of 47.02. Orders are usually placed near 47.02 or 47.32, while 73 and 0.56% show market activity. Follow WLDR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into WLDR stock?

Investing in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.94 - 47.48 and current price 47.02. Many compare 3.05% and 20.44% before placing orders at 47.02 or 47.32. Explore the WLDR price chart live with daily changes.

What are Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF in the past year was 47.48. Within 33.94 - 47.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (WLDR) over the year was 33.94. Comparing it with the current 47.02 and 33.94 - 47.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WLDR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did WLDR stock split?

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.62, and 38.54% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
46.74 47.34
Year Range
33.94 47.48
Previous Close
46.62
Open
46.76
Bid
47.02
Ask
47.32
Low
46.74
High
47.34
Volume
73
Daily Change
0.86%
Month Change
3.05%
6 Months Change
20.44%
Year Change
38.54%
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