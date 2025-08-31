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WIW: Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

8.35 USD 0.02 (0.24%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日WIW汇率已更改-0.24%。当日，交易品种以低点8.33和高点8.39进行交易。

关注Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WIW新闻

常见问题解答

WIW股票今天的价格是多少？

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund股票今天的定价为8.35。它在8.33 - 8.39范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为8.37，交易量达到624。WIW的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund股票是否支付股息？

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund目前的价值为8.35。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-5.97%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪WIW走势。

如何购买WIW股票？

您可以以8.35的当前价格购买Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund股票。订单通常设置在8.35或8.65附近，而624和-0.24%显示市场活动。立即关注WIW的实时图表更新。

如何投资WIW股票？

投资Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund需要考虑年度范围8.25 - 9.03和当前价格8.35。许多人在以8.35或8.65下订单之前，会比较1.09%和。实时查看WIW价格图表，了解每日变化。

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund的最高价格是9.03。在8.25 - 9.03内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund的绩效。

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund股票的最低价格是多少？

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund（WIW）的最低价格为8.25。将其与当前的8.35和8.25 - 9.03进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看WIW在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

WIW股票是什么时候拆分的？

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、8.37和-5.97%中可见。

日范围
8.33 8.39
年范围
8.25 9.03
前一天收盘价
8.37
开盘价
8.37
卖价
8.35
买价
8.65
最低价
8.33
最高价
8.39
交易量
624
日变化
-0.24%
月变化
1.09%
6个月变化
-3.69%
年变化
-5.97%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%