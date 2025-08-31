WIW: Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
今日WIW汇率已更改-0.24%。当日，交易品种以低点8.33和高点8.39进行交易。
关注Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WIW新闻
- Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Q1 2026 Commentary
- Opinion: Discounted bond funds, especially at scandal-hit Wamco, may offer an investment opportunity
- Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Q4 2025 Commentary
- A Re-Emerging Portfolio Building Block: Case For International Inflation-Linked Securities
- WIW: Not Recommended For Investors With A Low Risk Tolerance (NYSE:WIW)
- CEF Weekly Review: High Tax-Exempt Distributions Are Starting To Normalize
- WIW: Interest Rate Cuts Needed To Improve Dividend Coverage (NYSE:WIW)
常见问题解答
WIW股票今天的价格是多少？
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund股票今天的定价为8.35。它在8.33 - 8.39范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为8.37，交易量达到624。WIW的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund股票是否支付股息？
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund目前的价值为8.35。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-5.97%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪WIW走势。
如何购买WIW股票？
您可以以8.35的当前价格购买Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund股票。订单通常设置在8.35或8.65附近，而624和-0.24%显示市场活动。立即关注WIW的实时图表更新。
如何投资WIW股票？
投资Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund需要考虑年度范围8.25 - 9.03和当前价格8.35。许多人在以8.35或8.65下订单之前，会比较1.09%和。实时查看WIW价格图表，了解每日变化。
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund的最高价格是9.03。在8.25 - 9.03内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund的绩效。
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund股票的最低价格是多少？
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund（WIW）的最低价格为8.25。将其与当前的8.35和8.25 - 9.03进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看WIW在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
WIW股票是什么时候拆分的？
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、8.37和-5.97%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 8.37
- 开盘价
- 8.37
- 卖价
- 8.35
- 买价
- 8.65
- 最低价
- 8.33
- 最高价
- 8.39
- 交易量
- 624
- 日变化
- -0.24%
- 月变化
- 1.09%
- 6个月变化
- -3.69%
- 年变化
- -5.97%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%