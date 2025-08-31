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WIW: Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
WIW exchange rate has changed by 0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.32 and at a high of 8.40.
Follow Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WIW News
- Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Q1 2026 Commentary
- Opinion: Discounted bond funds, especially at scandal-hit Wamco, may offer an investment opportunity
- Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Q4 2025 Commentary
- A Re-Emerging Portfolio Building Block: Case For International Inflation-Linked Securities
- WIW: Not Recommended For Investors With A Low Risk Tolerance (NYSE:WIW)
- CEF Weekly Review: High Tax-Exempt Distributions Are Starting To Normalize
- WIW: Interest Rate Cuts Needed To Improve Dividend Coverage (NYSE:WIW)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WIW stock price today?
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock is priced at 8.38 today. It trades within 8.32 - 8.40, yesterday's close was 8.35, and trading volume reached 417. The live price chart of WIW shows these updates.
Does Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock pay dividends?
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is currently valued at 8.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.63% and USD. View the chart live to track WIW movements.
How to buy WIW stock?
You can buy Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares at the current price of 8.38. Orders are usually placed near 8.38 or 8.68, while 417 and 0.72% show market activity. Follow WIW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WIW stock?
Investing in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund involves considering the yearly range 8.25 - 9.03 and current price 8.38. Many compare 1.45% and -3.34% before placing orders at 8.38 or 8.68. Explore the WIW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the past year was 9.03. Within 8.25 - 9.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) over the year was 8.25. Comparing it with the current 8.38 and 8.25 - 9.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WIW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WIW stock split?
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.35, and -5.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.35
- Open
- 8.32
- Bid
- 8.38
- Ask
- 8.68
- Low
- 8.32
- High
- 8.40
- Volume
- 417
- Daily Change
- 0.36%
- Month Change
- 1.45%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.34%
- Year Change
- -5.63%