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WEA: Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest

10.52 USD 0.04 (0.38%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日WEA汇率已更改0.38%。当日，交易品种以低点10.47和高点10.55进行交易。

关注Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WEA新闻

常见问题解答

WEA股票今天的价格是多少？

Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为10.52。它在10.47 - 10.55范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为10.48，交易量达到67。WEA的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？

Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为10.52。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-3.66%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪WEA走势。

如何购买WEA股票？

您可以以10.52的当前价格购买Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在10.52或10.82附近，而67和0.48%显示市场活动。立即关注WEA的实时图表更新。

如何投资WEA股票？

投资Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围10.30 - 11.44和当前价格10.52。许多人在以10.52或10.82下订单之前，会比较0.29%和。实时查看WEA价格图表，了解每日变化。

Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest的最高价格是11.44。在10.30 - 11.44内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest的绩效。

Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest股票的最低价格是多少？

Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest（WEA）的最低价格为10.30。将其与当前的10.52和10.30 - 11.44进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看WEA在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

WEA股票是什么时候拆分的？

Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、10.48和-3.66%中可见。

日范围
10.47 10.55
年范围
10.30 11.44
前一天收盘价
10.48
开盘价
10.47
卖价
10.52
买价
10.82
最低价
10.47
最高价
10.55
交易量
67
日变化
0.38%
月变化
0.29%
6个月变化
-4.19%
年变化
-3.66%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%