WEA: Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest
今日WEA汇率已更改0.38%。当日，交易品种以低点10.47和高点10.55进行交易。
关注Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WEA新闻
- WEA: Investment-Grade Bond Funds Could Disappoint Going Forward (NYSE:WEA)
- Opinion: Discounted bond funds, especially at scandal-hit Wamco, may offer an investment opportunity
- WEA: Discount Widens To An Attractive Level (NYSE:WEA)
- BHK: Improved Valuation, Distribution Sustainability Still Questionable (NYSE:BHK)
- WEA: Diversified Fixed-Income Exposure For Monthly Income
常见问题解答
WEA股票今天的价格是多少？
Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为10.52。它在10.47 - 10.55范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为10.48，交易量达到67。WEA的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？
Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为10.52。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-3.66%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪WEA走势。
如何购买WEA股票？
您可以以10.52的当前价格购买Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在10.52或10.82附近，而67和0.48%显示市场活动。立即关注WEA的实时图表更新。
如何投资WEA股票？
投资Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围10.30 - 11.44和当前价格10.52。许多人在以10.52或10.82下订单之前，会比较0.29%和。实时查看WEA价格图表，了解每日变化。
Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest的最高价格是11.44。在10.30 - 11.44内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest的绩效。
Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest股票的最低价格是多少？
Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest（WEA）的最低价格为10.30。将其与当前的10.52和10.30 - 11.44进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看WEA在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
WEA股票是什么时候拆分的？
Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、10.48和-3.66%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 10.48
- 开盘价
- 10.47
- 卖价
- 10.52
- 买价
- 10.82
- 最低价
- 10.47
- 最高价
- 10.55
- 交易量
- 67
- 日变化
- 0.38%
- 月变化
- 0.29%
- 6个月变化
- -4.19%
- 年变化
- -3.66%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%