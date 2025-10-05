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WEA: Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest
WEA exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.46 and at a high of 10.50.
Follow Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WEA News
- WEA: Investment-Grade Bond Funds Could Disappoint Going Forward (NYSE:WEA)
- Opinion: Discounted bond funds, especially at scandal-hit Wamco, may offer an investment opportunity
- WEA: Discount Widens To An Attractive Level (NYSE:WEA)
- BHK: Improved Valuation, Distribution Sustainability Still Questionable (NYSE:BHK)
- WEA: Diversified Fixed-Income Exposure For Monthly Income
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WEA stock price today?
Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 10.48 today. It trades within 10.46 - 10.50, yesterday's close was 10.45, and trading volume reached 41. The live price chart of WEA shows these updates.
Does Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 10.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.03% and USD. View the chart live to track WEA movements.
How to buy WEA stock?
You can buy Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 10.48. Orders are usually placed near 10.48 or 10.78, while 41 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow WEA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WEA stock?
Investing in Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 10.30 - 11.44 and current price 10.48. Many compare -0.10% and -4.55% before placing orders at 10.48 or 10.78. Explore the WEA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 11.44. Within 10.30 - 11.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest (WEA) over the year was 10.30. Comparing it with the current 10.48 and 10.30 - 11.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WEA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WEA stock split?
Western Asset Bond Fund Share of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.45, and -4.03% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.45
- Open
- 10.47
- Bid
- 10.48
- Ask
- 10.78
- Low
- 10.46
- High
- 10.50
- Volume
- 41
- Daily Change
- 0.29%
- Month Change
- -0.10%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.55%
- Year Change
- -4.03%