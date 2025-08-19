VNLA: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF
今日VNLA汇率已更改0.02%。当日，交易品种以低点48.87和高点48.90进行交易。
关注Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
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常见问题解答
VNLA股票今天的价格是多少？
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF股票今天的定价为48.88。它在48.87 - 48.90范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为48.87，交易量达到508。VNLA的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF股票是否支付股息？
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF目前的价值为48.88。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-0.45%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪VNLA走势。
如何购买VNLA股票？
您可以以48.88的当前价格购买Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF股票。订单通常设置在48.88或49.18附近，而508和0.00%显示市场活动。立即关注VNLA的实时图表更新。
如何投资VNLA股票？
投资Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF需要考虑年度范围48.80 - 49.44和当前价格48.88。许多人在以48.88或49.18下订单之前，会比较0.08%和。实时查看VNLA价格图表，了解每日变化。
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF的最高价格是49.44。在48.80 - 49.44内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF的绩效。
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF（VNLA）的最低价格为48.80。将其与当前的48.88和48.80 - 49.44进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看VNLA在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
VNLA股票是什么时候拆分的？
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、48.87和-0.45%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 48.87
- 开盘价
- 48.88
- 卖价
- 48.88
- 买价
- 49.18
- 最低价
- 48.87
- 最高价
- 48.90
- 交易量
- 508
- 日变化
- 0.02%
- 月变化
- 0.08%
- 6个月变化
- -0.51%
- 年变化
- -0.45%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%