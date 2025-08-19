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VNLA: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

48.88 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日VNLA汇率已更改0.02%。当日，交易品种以低点48.87和高点48.90进行交易。

关注Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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VNLA新闻

常见问题解答

VNLA股票今天的价格是多少？

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF股票今天的定价为48.88。它在48.87 - 48.90范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为48.87，交易量达到508。VNLA的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF股票是否支付股息？

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF目前的价值为48.88。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-0.45%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪VNLA走势。

如何购买VNLA股票？

您可以以48.88的当前价格购买Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF股票。订单通常设置在48.88或49.18附近，而508和0.00%显示市场活动。立即关注VNLA的实时图表更新。

如何投资VNLA股票？

投资Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF需要考虑年度范围48.80 - 49.44和当前价格48.88。许多人在以48.88或49.18下订单之前，会比较0.08%和。实时查看VNLA价格图表，了解每日变化。

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF的最高价格是49.44。在48.80 - 49.44内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF的绩效。

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF（VNLA）的最低价格为48.80。将其与当前的48.88和48.80 - 49.44进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看VNLA在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

VNLA股票是什么时候拆分的？

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、48.87和-0.45%中可见。

日范围
48.87 48.90
年范围
48.80 49.44
前一天收盘价
48.87
开盘价
48.88
卖价
48.88
买价
49.18
最低价
48.87
最高价
48.90
交易量
508
日变化
0.02%
月变化
0.08%
6个月变化
-0.51%
年变化
-0.45%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%