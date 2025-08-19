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VNLA: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF
VNLA exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.87 and at a high of 48.89.
Follow Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VNLA News
- U.S. Money Markets: Circumstances Augur For Terming Out
- Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Q1 2026 Commentary
- Persistent Inflation Constrains Policy
- BUXX: Active ETF With 4.9% Yield, Low Credit Risk And Low Duration (NYSE:BUXX)
- How Does Debt Move Through The Global Financial System?
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Rates Spark: The Drama Is In The Plumbing
- Rates Spark: Fed And ECB In A Good Place
- Fixed-Income Outlook: 6 Strategies For Harvest Time
- VNLA: Short-Term Bond ETF Beating Its Benchmark (NYSEARCA:VNLA)
- U.S. Money Markets: Stability In Bank Reserves, But Changes Are Coming
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VNLA stock price today?
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock is priced at 48.89 today. It trades within 48.87 - 48.89, yesterday's close was 48.85, and trading volume reached 344. The live price chart of VNLA shows these updates.
Does Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF is currently valued at 48.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.43% and USD. View the chart live to track VNLA movements.
How to buy VNLA stock?
You can buy Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF shares at the current price of 48.89. Orders are usually placed near 48.89 or 49.19, while 344 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow VNLA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VNLA stock?
Investing in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.80 - 49.44 and current price 48.89. Many compare 0.10% and -0.49% before placing orders at 48.89 or 49.19. Explore the VNLA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the past year was 49.44. Within 48.80 - 49.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) over the year was 48.80. Comparing it with the current 48.89 and 48.80 - 49.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VNLA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VNLA stock split?
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.85, and -0.43% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.85
- Open
- 48.88
- Bid
- 48.89
- Ask
- 49.19
- Low
- 48.87
- High
- 48.89
- Volume
- 344
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.10%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.49%
- Year Change
- -0.43%