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VFMO: Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

232.78 USD 0.70 (0.30%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日VFMO汇率已更改0.30%。当日，交易品种以低点232.37和高点233.99进行交易。

关注Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VFMO新闻

常见问题解答

VFMO股票今天的价格是多少？

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF股票今天的定价为232.78。它在232.37 - 233.99范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为232.08，交易量达到89。VFMO的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF股票是否支付股息？

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF目前的价值为232.78。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注31.08%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪VFMO走势。

如何购买VFMO股票？

您可以以232.78的当前价格购买Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF股票。订单通常设置在232.78或233.08附近，而89和-0.47%显示市场活动。立即关注VFMO的实时图表更新。

如何投资VFMO股票？

投资Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF需要考虑年度范围174.61 - 250.20和当前价格232.78。许多人在以232.78或233.08下订单之前，会比较4.78%和。实时查看VFMO价格图表，了解每日变化。

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF的最高价格是250.20。在174.61 - 250.20内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF的绩效。

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF（VFMO）的最低价格为174.61。将其与当前的232.78和174.61 - 250.20进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看VFMO在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

VFMO股票是什么时候拆分的？

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、232.08和31.08%中可见。

日范围
232.37 233.99
年范围
174.61 250.20
前一天收盘价
232.08
开盘价
233.88
卖价
232.78
买价
233.08
最低价
232.37
最高价
233.99
交易量
89
日变化
0.30%
月变化
4.78%
6个月变化
12.45%
年变化
31.08%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%