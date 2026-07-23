VFMO: Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF
今日VFMO汇率已更改0.30%。当日，交易品种以低点232.37和高点233.99进行交易。
关注Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
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常见问题解答
VFMO股票今天的价格是多少？
Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF股票今天的定价为232.78。它在232.37 - 233.99范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为232.08，交易量达到89。VFMO的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF股票是否支付股息？
Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF目前的价值为232.78。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注31.08%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪VFMO走势。
如何购买VFMO股票？
您可以以232.78的当前价格购买Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF股票。订单通常设置在232.78或233.08附近，而89和-0.47%显示市场活动。立即关注VFMO的实时图表更新。
如何投资VFMO股票？
投资Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF需要考虑年度范围174.61 - 250.20和当前价格232.78。许多人在以232.78或233.08下订单之前，会比较4.78%和。实时查看VFMO价格图表，了解每日变化。
Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF的最高价格是250.20。在174.61 - 250.20内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF的绩效。
Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF（VFMO）的最低价格为174.61。将其与当前的232.78和174.61 - 250.20进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看VFMO在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
VFMO股票是什么时候拆分的？
Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、232.08和31.08%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 232.08
- 开盘价
- 233.88
- 卖价
- 232.78
- 买价
- 233.08
- 最低价
- 232.37
- 最高价
- 233.99
- 交易量
- 89
- 日变化
- 0.30%
- 月变化
- 4.78%
- 6个月变化
- 12.45%
- 年变化
- 31.08%
- 实际值
- 0.0%
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.1%
- 实际值
- 0.2%
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.4%
- 实际值
- 209 K
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 200 K
- 实际值
- 1.777 M
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.799 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%