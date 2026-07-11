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VFMO: Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF
VFMO exchange rate has changed by 0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 230.66 and at a high of 234.00.
Follow Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VFMO News
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- What Past Sector Concentrations Tell Us About Today's Tech-Heavy S&P 500
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- Patience, Liquidity, And The Value Of Optionality
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- Equities: Looking Beyond The Leaders
- This Week's Market Wrap: Earnings, Inflation, And AI-Driven Spending Concerns
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Ends Choppy Week In The Red
- The Tumble Of Two Sectors
- AI Capex Depreciation Risk Is The Catch To Record Earnings
- Bullish Sentiment Starting To Swing
- 6 Sectors And A Case Of Mixed Signals
- Is AI Making Inflation Better Or Worse?
- Margin Debt Jumps 7.9% In June To Another Record High
- A Pause And Some Jitters
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- Mountain, Cliff, Or Ocean
- Sobriety, Thy Name Is Bond Market
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Inches Away From Record High
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VFMO stock price today?
Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock is priced at 232.66 today. It trades within 230.66 - 234.00, yesterday's close was 230.52, and trading volume reached 99. The live price chart of VFMO shows these updates.
Does Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF is currently valued at 232.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.01% and USD. View the chart live to track VFMO movements.
How to buy VFMO stock?
You can buy Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF shares at the current price of 232.66. Orders are usually placed near 232.66 or 232.96, while 99 and -0.20% show market activity. Follow VFMO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VFMO stock?
Investing in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 174.61 - 250.20 and current price 232.66. Many compare 4.73% and 12.39% before placing orders at 232.66 or 232.96. Explore the VFMO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the past year was 250.20. Within 174.61 - 250.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 230.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) over the year was 174.61. Comparing it with the current 232.66 and 174.61 - 250.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VFMO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VFMO stock split?
Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 230.52, and 31.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 230.52
- Open
- 233.13
- Bid
- 232.66
- Ask
- 232.96
- Low
- 230.66
- High
- 234.00
- Volume
- 99
- Daily Change
- 0.93%
- Month Change
- 4.73%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.39%
- Year Change
- 31.01%