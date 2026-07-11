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VFMO: Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

232.66 USD 2.14 (0.93%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VFMO exchange rate has changed by 0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 230.66 and at a high of 234.00.

Follow Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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VFMO News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VFMO stock price today?

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock is priced at 232.66 today. It trades within 230.66 - 234.00, yesterday's close was 230.52, and trading volume reached 99. The live price chart of VFMO shows these updates.

Does Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock pay dividends?

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF is currently valued at 232.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.01% and USD. View the chart live to track VFMO movements.

How to buy VFMO stock?

You can buy Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF shares at the current price of 232.66. Orders are usually placed near 232.66 or 232.96, while 99 and -0.20% show market activity. Follow VFMO updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VFMO stock?

Investing in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 174.61 - 250.20 and current price 232.66. Many compare 4.73% and 12.39% before placing orders at 232.66 or 232.96. Explore the VFMO price chart live with daily changes.

What are Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the past year was 250.20. Within 174.61 - 250.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 230.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) over the year was 174.61. Comparing it with the current 232.66 and 174.61 - 250.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VFMO moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VFMO stock split?

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 230.52, and 31.01% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
230.66 234.00
Year Range
174.61 250.20
Previous Close
230.52
Open
233.13
Bid
232.66
Ask
232.96
Low
230.66
High
234.00
Volume
99
Daily Change
0.93%
Month Change
4.73%
6 Months Change
12.39%
Year Change
31.01%
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