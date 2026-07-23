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VFMF: Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF

185.34 USD 0.07 (0.04%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日VFMF汇率已更改-0.04%。当日，交易品种以低点185.02和高点186.11进行交易。

关注Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VFMF新闻

常见问题解答

VFMF股票今天的价格是多少？

Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF股票今天的定价为185.34。它在185.02 - 186.11范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为185.41，交易量达到80。VFMF的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF股票是否支付股息？

Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF目前的价值为185.34。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注31.01%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪VFMF走势。

如何购买VFMF股票？

您可以以185.34的当前价格购买Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF股票。订单通常设置在185.34或185.64附近，而80和-0.16%显示市场活动。立即关注VFMF的实时图表更新。

如何投资VFMF股票？

投资Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF需要考虑年度范围140.00 - 186.93和当前价格185.34。许多人在以185.34或185.64下订单之前，会比较1.44%和。实时查看VFMF价格图表，了解每日变化。

Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF的最高价格是186.93。在140.00 - 186.93内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF的绩效。

Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF（VFMF）的最低价格为140.00。将其与当前的185.34和140.00 - 186.93进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看VFMF在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

VFMF股票是什么时候拆分的？

Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、185.41和31.01%中可见。

日范围
185.02 186.11
年范围
140.00 186.93
前一天收盘价
185.41
开盘价
185.64
卖价
185.34
买价
185.64
最低价
185.02
最高价
186.11
交易量
80
日变化
-0.04%
月变化
1.44%
6个月变化
15.23%
年变化
31.01%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
0.0%
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.1%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
0.2%
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.4%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
209 K
预测值
213 K
前值
200 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
1.777 M
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.799 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%